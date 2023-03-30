New Trends And Products At Natural & Organic Products Europe 2023

Natural & Organic Products Europe is preparing to open the doors for its 25th edition, at ExCeL London on 16 and 17 April.

The pioneering trade show is open to supermarkets hoping to discover the best choices in natural and organic food, drink, health, beauty and eco-living products, to put into stores.

The cost-of-living crisis has put a new focus on how food is sourced, and it lines up with many practices and values that the natural food industry has been extolling for decades, and that is: getting back to basics.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, trends are showing that there is a healthy renewed interest in scratch cooking, with a particular focus on reducing waste.

So, at this year’s show, more brands than ever before are embracing the circular economy through the innovative sourcing of ingredients or by upcycling by-products, and this trend is great news for stores that have long been championing zero waste – both on their shelves and in their business practices.

Trendsetting Products

There are plenty of zero-waste and plastic-free brands to discover at the show, including Alara Wholefoods, Balade en Provence, We Love the Planet, Suma Wholefoods, UpCircle Beauty, TIANA Fairtrade Organics, Reused Remade AB, Clearspring, ZENB, Origin Kitchen, Miniml, and many more.

For other new, trendsetting products, the show’s two innovation zones (health/food and natural beauty/personal care) are the first ports of call for new launches.

These brands are in the running for a prestigious Natural & Organic Innovation Award, for which visitors can vote across a range of categories, for their favourite products, so it is an unmissable part of the show to visit.

Confirmed Entries Include:

Acne-Healing Extract – Anna Rósa Skincare

Air-Fryer Nuts – Foodtrend

All-In-One Earthbound Bar – Suma Wholefoods

Good Mood Snack Lift – Bardo

Organic Quinoa Grissini Breadsticks – Biona

Cookie Dough Ice Cream – Booja-Booja

CALM Botanical Mist – Natural Herb Remedies

KALE Vegan Pesto – KALE LATVIA ORGANIC

Mango Passion Pot – Origin Kitchen

To view the full list, visit www.exhibitormanual.naturalproducts.co.uk.

