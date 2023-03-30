52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

New Trends And Products At Natural & Organic Products Europe 2023

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Natural & Organic Products Europe is preparing to open the doors for its 25th edition, at ExCeL London on 16 and 17 April.

The pioneering trade show is open to supermarkets hoping to discover the best choices in natural and organic food, drink, health, beauty and eco-living products, to put into stores.

The cost-of-living crisis has put a new focus on how food is sourced, and it lines up with many practices and values that the natural food industry has been extolling for decades, and that is: getting back to basics.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, trends are showing that there is a healthy renewed interest in scratch cooking, with a particular focus on reducing waste.

So, at this year’s show, more brands than ever before are embracing the circular economy through the innovative sourcing of ingredients or by upcycling by-products, and this trend is great news for stores that have long been championing zero waste – both on their shelves and in their business practices.

Trendsetting Products

There are plenty of zero-waste and plastic-free brands to discover at the show, including Alara Wholefoods, Balade en Provence, We Love the Planet, Suma Wholefoods, UpCircle Beauty, TIANA Fairtrade Organics, Reused Remade AB, Clearspring, ZENB, Origin Kitchen, Miniml, and many more.

For other new, trendsetting products, the show’s two innovation zones (health/food and natural beauty/personal care) are the first ports of call for new launches.

These brands are in the running for a prestigious Natural & Organic Innovation Award, for which visitors can vote across a range of categories, for their favourite products, so it is an unmissable part of the show to visit.

Confirmed Entries Include:

  • Acne-Healing Extract – Anna Rósa Skincare
  • Air-Fryer Nuts – Foodtrend
  • All-In-One Earthbound Bar – Suma Wholefoods
  • Good Mood Snack Lift – Bardo
  • Organic Quinoa Grissini Breadsticks – Biona
  • Cookie Dough Ice Cream – Booja-Booja
  • CALM Botanical Mist – Natural Herb Remedies
  • KALE Vegan Pesto – KALE LATVIA ORGANIC
  • Mango Passion Pot – Origin Kitchen

To view the full list, visit www.exhibitormanual.naturalproducts.co.uk.

To register for a free trade ticket, click here.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Primark's UK Workers To Get 12% Pay Rise
2
Retail

France’s Système U Sees 2022 Turnover Up 4% In 2022
3
Retail

REMA 1000 Owner Reitan Retail Sees Profit Down 5%
4
Retail

Casino Bonds Hit Distressed Levels Amid Increased Refinancing Risks
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com