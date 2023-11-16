Notes From Africa: Heineken, ANB Group, Guinness Nigeria, Cosumar

Here’s the latest in ESM’s regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods, and food-and-beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

DR Congo: Brasco Commences Heineken Beer Production

In DR Congo, Brasco has initiated the production of Heineken beer in returnable bottles, involving a €3.3 million ($3.5 million) investment in brewing and bottling equipment. By introducing returnable bottles and local production, Brasco aims to reduce production and import costs.

Nigeria: Guinness Nigeria Reports 33% Profit Increase

Guinness Nigeria, a subsidiary of the British group Diageo, recorded a 33% increase in operating profit for the first quarter ending September 30, 2023. The company, implementing cost-saving initiatives and improving operational efficiencies, also experienced a 13% rise in revenue to ₦59.5 billion ($75 million) during the reviewed period.

However, the brewer saw a slight 5% decline in net profit to ₦2.59 billion ($3.3 million) for the first quarter amid a challenging macro-economic environment marked by rising inflation, currency devaluation, and reduced consumer spending.

South Africa: ANB Group Secures $10 Million Investment

South African fruit company ANB Group has secured a $10 million investment from the Norwegian investment fund Norfund. This funding will support ANB Group's growth, allowing it to adapt its production to extreme weather conditions affecting South Africa's agricultural sector.

The investment will also enhance ANB Group's presence in the fruit value chain, expanding the distribution of citrus and tropical fruits to markets in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Kenya: Cold Solutions East Africa Inaugurates Cold Storage Facility

In Kenya, logistics services and cold chain solutions provider Cold Solutions East Africa has commissioned a cold storage complex in the Tatu City Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in North-East Nairobi. Covering 1.5 hectares, the complex will store fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, frozen foods, and pharmaceuticals.

Government figures indicate that post-harvest losses constitute 30% to 40% of Kenya's annual agricultural production.

Morocco: Cosumar To Cultivate 57,000 Hectares Of Sugar Crops

Cosumar SA, one of Africa's largest sugar refiners in Morocco, plans to allocate 57,000 hectares for sugar crop cultivation in 2023/2024, a 23,000-hectare increase from the previous campaign. Sugar beet will occupy 54,000 hectares, with the remaining 3,000 hectares dedicated to sugar cane.

This endeavour, costing over 500 million dirhams ($48 million), aims to produce 487,000 tonnes of white sugar by 2024. Established in 1929, Cosumar operates eight industrial units in Morocco, including a refinery in Casablanca.

Nigeria: Sundry Foods Unveils New Branch

Sundry Foods Limited (SFL), the Nigerian fast-food brand behind the Kilimanjaro brand, has inaugurated a new branch in Kaduna. With this addition, Sundry Foods now operates in over 185 outlets nationwide. The company, aspiring to dominate the Nigerian food market, plans to further expand its presence in major cities across the country's 36 states.

Article by Espoir Olodo