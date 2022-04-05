Notes From Africa: Nalda, Seal Sugar Mill, Apollo Agriculture, Naivas, YYTZ

Here’s the latest in ESM’s regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods, and food and beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

Nigeria: Nalda Launches 35 Ha Livestock Farm In Imo State

Nigeria's National Agricultural Land Development Authority (Nalda) has inaugurated an integrated livestock farm in Imo State in the south of the country. The 'Achara-Ubo' farm covers 35 hectares. It includes six chicken houses, three goat houses and three pig pens housing 15,000 birds, 196 ruminants and 108 pigs respectively. According to the local media reports, this project will create 800 direct jobs.

Kenya: Seal Sugar Mill To Invest In New Factory

Kenyan agribusiness company Seal Sugar Mill is planning to set up a new sugar production unit plant in Siaya County, located in the south west of the country. The factory will sit on 7,400 hectares and will have an initial crushing capacity of 1,250 tonnes of sugar cane per day. It will also produce 3MW of electricity from bagasse for energy supply. The project is expected to create 1,200 jobs and to help to enhance local production in the country, which is currently a net sugar importer.

Malawi: Government Commissions Groundnut Processing Plant

In Malawi, a groundnut processing plant has been launched in the Kanengo Industrial Zone, based in Lilongwe. The K2.4 billion ($3 million) plant has a processing capacity of 50,000 tonnes of groundnuts per day. It will produce several by-products such as oil, butter and peanut flour. The unit will rely on a network of around 7,000 farmers under contract, which should grow to 30,000 producers in the long run. The factory is expected to create around 2,000 jobs.

Kenya: Apollo Agriculture Raises $40 Million To Strengthen Its Services To Farmers

Kenyan technology company Apollo Agriculture has raised $40 million as part of its expansion into the agricultural market. The agri-tech firm, which uses satellite data and machine learning to help farmers maximise profits, plans to strengthen its business in its home market through hiring new talent and improving its technology. The company also plans to continue its growth in other African markets. Apollo Agriculture founded in 2016, intends to increase its level of lending to the agricultural sector, while offering insurance to farmers to enable them to protect their crops against various risks.

Tanzania: YYTZ Secures $1.3 Million For Expansion

Tanzania-based agri-food company YYTZ has received financial support of $1.3 million from a group of investors. With this funding, the company hopes to accelerate its investment into packaging and storage infrastructure in Zanzibar. It intends to add value by enhancing local processing capacity for cashews, 90% of which had historically been exported from Tanzania raw in the shell at low prices. YYTZ was founded in 2016 and sources cashews from various women's cooperatives in southern Tanzania.

Kenya: Naivas To Open Two New Stores By Mid-April

Kenyan supermarket chain Naivas is set to launch two new stores by mid-April. The branches will be located in Kiambu and Naivasha, and will offer packed food, fresh vegetables, and a range of CPG items. The new stores will raise the retailer's total number of outlets to 85. The company is racing to defend its market leadership against rival QuickMart, which has opened three branches in the last two months. Founded in 1990 in Nakuru, Naivas employs 5,000 people.

