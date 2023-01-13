PLUS And Coop Report 'Strong First Year' Post Merger

PLUS and Coop Netherlands have reported 'strong performance' in its first year following a merger to form a new cooperative, PLUS UA.

In 2022, it reported 'stable' figures compared to the year before with a consumer turnover of €4.7 billion and market share of more than 10%.

Mayte Oosterveld, financial director of PLUS, said, "2022 is an important year in the history of PLUS. We started as a new cooperative on 3 January 2022 and have taken significant steps during the year in integrating the two companies.

"The solid figures and the election as the best supermarket in the Netherlands reflect that there is also a relentless focus to keep both formats strong in the market."

PLUS was also named the best national supermarket in the Netherlands by research agency GfK.

E-commerce

Turnover in its e-commerce division declined to €218 million in 2022, from €244 million in the previous year, as more shoppers opted for a mix of online shopping and a visit to the physical store.

The company invested in several initiates to strengthening PLUS's online proposition in this period, including savings on its online loyalty programme, tracking online orders with Routigo, and electric transport for deliveries using the Addax and the Citkar cargo bikes.

The company also trialled a partnership with Thuisbezorgd.nl at five supermarkets, offering approximately 750 products from the PLUS range, which are delivered by bicycle from the nearest store.

Integration Of Coop Stores

Last year, the company commenced a three-year integration period which has already seen the conversion of 80 Coop stores to the PLUS banner.

It has also integrated parts of the supply chain network and launched a pilot with PLUS Today for stores generating lower turnover.

Outlook

PLUS aims to continue to consolidate its business in 2023, with special focus on good food positioning and the addition of convenience modules to existing stores.

It will continue to implement measures to expand its online presence and is developing a new e-commerce application.

It plans to launch a faster, more stable and more modern website and the app is scheduled to roll out in the second quarter of this year.

The conversion of Coop stores will continue in 2023, the second year of the integration programme between PLUS and Coop.

The company will announce its full-year results for 2022 on 28 March 2023.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.