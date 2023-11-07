Private Labels Drive Despar Italia’s Performance In 2023

Despar Italia, a consortium of six distribution companies and affiliated retailers, has had a positive 2023 so far, driven by the performance of its private-label products.

In the first nine months of 2023, Despar Italia saw an 8.3% increase in turnover growth, despite inflation of 12.7%, driven by the growth of private labels, according to media reports.

The retailer plans to continue investing in private labels, launching new products, and working on innovation, with the goal of achieving a market share of 25% with its private-label products by 2025.

The company has also expanded its sales network and renovated existing stores in 2023, opening 37 new locations and renovating 26 existing stores. The expansion was even across Italy, with notable growth in Piedmont, Liguria, Emilia-Romagna, Puglia, Calabria, and northern Sardinia.

Despar Italia

Despar Italia's private label products account for 22.4% of total sales in the grocery sector, which is higher than the Italian average of 22.2%.

The retailer's private label offering comprises over 3,600 products and 4,500 SKUs, including organic, gluten-free, and vegan options.

More than 90% of private-label products are sourced from Italian suppliers and in many cases is comprised of regional products.

Since the start of the year, Despar Italia has launched 183 new private-label products and reformulated 130 existing products. New products include Despar bread and pizza dough, Premium risottos and frozen soups, Vital protein bars, and Enjoy fresh fruit extracts.

The retailer plans to launch around 250 new products and reformulate another 250 by the end of this year.

The Despar brand recorded the highest turnover growth (+16.3%), followed by Despar Enjoy (+49.7%) and Despar Premium (+7.5%).

For the upcoming holiday season, Despar Italia plans to launch a new range featuring 22 festive premium food products, including canned tuna fillets.

Sustainability

Despar Italia is also taking a number of steps to reduce its environmental impact, combat food waste, and support its communities, the report added.

The company plans to unveil its Sustainability Manifesto and launch its new Cambiamo il Domani private-label brand in the near future.

It is working with private-label suppliers to calculate and reduce the carbon footprint of its products. Four products are already registered in the Carbon Footprint Italy programme and 27 more are being evaluated.

Despar Italia has joined Too Good To Go's 'Etichetta Consapevole' (Conscious Labeling) initiative in an effort to combat food waste by promoting consumer awareness of 'use by' and 'best by' dates.

This label has been included on some products, such as Premium brand semolina pasta, Scelta Verde brand spelt pasta, and Vital barley pasta, with plans to extend it to other products in the future

Despar Italia is also planting 1,404 trees, corresponding to the number of its stores in Italy, in seven different locations.

The group is participating in the anti-inflation quarter initiative by offering fixed prices on a basket of 300 Despar brand products until 31 December 2023.