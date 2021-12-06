Russia's X5 Group Pilots New Jam Perekrestok Store Format

Russian retailer X5 Group has unveiled a pilot new store format for its Perekrestok banner, which boasts a smaller sales area and a range consisting entirely of products that have scored highly among consumers.

The first store under the new 'Jam Perekrestok' banner has opened in Moscow, with two more outlets to be tested in Saint Petersburg by the end of the year.

Smaller Sales Area

Jam Perekrestok boasts a sales space of 300 square metres, and a product range five times smaller than that of a typical Perekrestok store, with 3,000 SKUs on offer.

All the products on offer boast high consumer ratings, with approximately 30% of the range encompassing private label products. Special focus has been placed on the Zelenaya Liniya [Green Line] health foods range, the retailer said.

The stores will be located 'within walking distance of offices and residential buildings', X5 said, while each will also feature a café with in-store wifi and charging stations.

"This new format offers customers their favourite products in locations that could not otherwise accommodate a regular Perekrestok supermarket," commented Vladislav Kurbatov, general director, Perekrestok.

"A wide assortment of fresh and ready-to-eat foods, coffee, a café, and charging stations is what residents of major cities want to enjoy their routine shopping and save time. We have another four small format store openings scheduled in Moscow for early 2022. After that, we will decide on the potential scale-up of the project."

Jam Perekrestok Rollout

X5 Group has lined up has another four Jam Perekrestok store openings scheduled in Moscow for early 2022, ahead of a further potential scaling-up of the project.

X5 Group operates the Pyaterochka, Perekrestok and Karusel chains, as well as the recently-launched hard discounter, Chizhik. In November, it announced the launch of a new financial services business, under the X5 Bank brand.

The group reported a 55.9% increase third-quarter net profits, and outlined its intention to grow its business by 10% over the next few years.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.