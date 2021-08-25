ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

South Africa's Massmart In Talks To Buy Grocery Service OneCart

Published on Aug 25 2021 10:28 AM in Retail tagged: E-Commerce / South Africa / Acquisition / Massmart / World News / OneCart

South Africa's Massmart In Talks To Buy Grocery Service OneCart

South Africa's Massmart is in advanced talks to buy a controlling stake in grocery delivery service OneCart Pty Ltd as part of a push to grow its e-commerce business, the Walmart-owned retailer has said.

Having long lagged behind much of the world in terms of e-commerce, South African retailers and delivery start-ups have been generating record online sales as consumers avoided shops during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the boom had strained the capacity of even the largest retailers, forcing them to double down on investments and e-commerce acquisitions to improve wait times and services.

'Invest And Accelerate E-commerce Growth'

"The proposed acquisition is consistent with Massmart's strategy to invest in and accelerate e-commerce growth, particularly in the fast growing on-demand delivery segment," Massmart Group Chief Executive Officer, Mitch Slape said.

The group hopes to grow rapidly and fully support OneCart's existing independent retailer marketplace model, he added.

Massmart first partnered with OneCart, which offers on-demand delivery from multiple stores using a marketplace model, last year through its general merchandise, food and liquor chain Makro.

Potential Acquisition

Massmart said it hoped to conclude negotiations on the potential acquisition in the coming weeks.

In 2020, Massmart's online sales rose by 58.6%, the number of customers grew by 73% and click-and-collect orders rose by 69.5%, with e-commerce now contributing 1.8% of total sales, up from 1.1% in 2019.

Advertisement

Grocery retailers vying to emerge as e-commerce leaders have been complimenting their scheduled delivery and click-and-collect services with on-demand delivery.

Supermarket chain Pick n Pay last year bought on-demand online grocery delivery firm Bottles, later rebranded as Pick n Pay asap!, while Woolworths announced a trial launch in December of its Woolies Dash on-demand, same day grocery delivery app.

Pick n Pay reported a 21.4% decline in annual earnings for its financial year 2020, weighed down by a ban on the sale of alcohol and other products, as well as by one-off compensation costs.

Shoprite's Checkers had led the grocery retailers with same day delivery with its Sixty60 app before the pandemic.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Online Shopping In Denmark Sees 75% Growth In Five Years: Study

Online Shopping In Denmark Sees 75% Growth In Five Years: Study
South Korean E-commerce Market To Surpass $242bn In 2025: GlobalData

South Korean E-commerce Market To Surpass $242bn In 2025: GlobalData
Russia's Ozon Raises Guidance After Reporting Loss In Core Earnings

Russia's Ozon Raises Guidance After Reporting Loss In Core Earnings
Swedish Retailers Expect Strong Trading In Autumn

Swedish Retailers Expect Strong Trading In Autumn
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Mercadona To Expand To Lisbon Next Year Wed, 25 Aug 2021

Mercadona To Expand To Lisbon Next Year
Carrefour Romania, Bringo Launch 30-Minute Delivery Service Wed, 25 Aug 2021

Carrefour Romania, Bringo Launch 30-Minute Delivery Service
Retail Alliances Important For Consumers: EuroCommerce Wed, 25 Aug 2021

Retail Alliances Important For Consumers: EuroCommerce
Morrisons Set To Enter FTSE 100 As M&A Interest Boost Shares Wed, 25 Aug 2021

Morrisons Set To Enter FTSE 100 As M&A Interest Boost Shares
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN