Sainsbury’s, Carluccio’s To Trial In-Store Coffee Shop Formats

Published on May 13 2021 10:59 AM in Retail tagged: Sainsburys / Grocery / Carluccio's / Coffee Shops

UK retailer Sainsbury’s has teamed up with Carluccio’s to test three new in-store coffee shop formats.

The first format in the pilot project is a coffee shop in Sainsbury’s St Albans superstore, offering customers eat-in as well as takeaway options.

The outlet will open on 3 June and will be the first Carluccio’s to open in a supermarket.

The 900 square foot coffee shop will have seating space for up to 45 customers. It will offer the brand’s signature real Italian coffee, iced coffees, Cremosa blended drinks, and granita fruit ices alongside all-day breakfast and light-bites, including freshly made ciabatta sandwiches, toasties, filled croissants and pastries.

A range of Carluccio’s retail products will also be available, including biscuits such as biscotti and cantucci, ground coffee and gianduiotti chocolates, Sainsbury’s added.

Coffee Shop Formats

Carluccio’s will also test another concept in the Sainsbury’s Leamington Spa superstore, in June, offering the brand’s trademark deli products and pizza.

Deli products range will include pasta, olive oils and sauces alongside chilled stone-baked pizzas.

It will also offer hot, ready-to-eat items, including made-to-order pizza and rotisserie chicken, which will be available to takeaway, as well as for delivery via Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat.

The third format in the pilot is the Restaurant Hub – a multi-brand offer with grab-and-go and delivery options from brands including Caffe Carluccio’s, GBK, Slim Chickens, Harry Ramsdens and Ed’s Easy Diner.

The Restaurant Hub will open in July in Sainsbury’s Selly Oak superstore.

Focus On Food

Rhian Bartlett, commercial director for food at Sainsbury’s, said, “We’re testing these new offers as part of our plan to put food back at the heart of Sainsbury’s – bringing even more innovative and delicious food and drink to our stores.

“This is the first time we’ve worked with Carluccio’s and we’ll be listening closely to see what shoppers think of the different concepts, which also include GBK, Slim Chickens, Harry Ramsdens and Ed’s Easy Diner.”

Boparan Restaurant Group acquired Carluccio’s in May 2020.

Satnam Leihal, managing director at Boparan Restaurant Group, stated, “Our customers tell us they love our brands and would like to access them more regularly and be part of their family home occasions.

“This trial with Sainsbury’s allows us to bring our range of high-quality products to more customers, more often, in varied formats.”

Carluccio’s will also launch its first app, allowing orders, deliveries, access to its menu, location search, and a loyalty programme for users.