Schwarz Gruppe Expands E-Charging Network

The Schwarz Gruppe, the owner of retailers Kaufland and Lidl, is set to expand its network of e-charging stations across Europe.

The move will see the company add approximately 6,200 e-charging points by the end of its 2022 financial year.

This will result in a total of around 13,000 e-charging points across Schwarz Gruppe's retail network.

Schwarz Gruppe E-Charging Network

The expansion project will see the group draw on its many years of experience in this area, while relying on its newly developed e-charging stations with fast charging technology (DC).

Its latest generation of charging stations are characterised by two powerful DC charging points and another AC charging point.

By March 2023, Lidl plans to equip almost a third of its more than 3,200 branches in Germany with charging options for electric vehicles.

Elsewhere, Kaufland will roll out charging options for electric vehicles in around a third of its more than 700 branches nationwide.

Other retailers have also invested in e-charging stations at their outlets, with the REWE Group currently expanding its network.

E-Charging Speed

Thanks to the expansion of the e-charging station network, customers will be able to use the charging points while shopping for groceries at Lidl and Kaufland.

The emission-free range of an electric vehicle can be increased by up to 150 kilometres in 30 minutes, which is more than half of the average weekly charging requirement in Germany.

Read More: Lidl Germany Expands Climate-Neutral Range

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.