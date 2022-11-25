Shell And REWE To Rollout Fast Charging Stations In Berlin

German retailer REWE Group and Shell Deutschland GmbH will set up Shell Recharge fast charging stations at the REWE store on Konrad-Wolf Straße in Berlin.

The move will see the installation of six charging points, enabling shoppers to charge their electric vehicles while shopping in ultra-fast (up to 300 kW) or fast (up to 150 kW) mode.

The location in Berlin is one of 400 REWE supermarkets and Penny discounters across Germany that will be equipped with Shell Recharge charging stations in the coming years, the retailer noted.

Green Electricity

All Shell Recharge charging stations installed at REWE Group's locations will be supplied with 100% green electricity.

Linda van Schaik, general manager mobility DACH responsible for the Shell petrol station business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, said, "We really appreciate the long-standing and trusting cooperation with the REWE Group. We share the same values ​​and want to work together to create an even better shopping experience.

"We know that customers have different needs. We want to be the partner of choice and offer charging solutions wherever and whenever customers want it - in a parking lot in front of the supermarket, by the street lamp, at home in the garage, at work, on the road or at our Shell Gas station."

Energy Transition

The initiative will see both companies promote energy transition, helping more people to switch to electric vehicles.

In the third quarter of 2022, battery-powered vehicles recorded 22% growth, the strongest across all vehicle types, with 259,449 registered units in the EU, REWE added.

Telerik Schischmanow, CFO of REWE Group, stated, "We are expanding our e-infrastructure with Shell's fast charging stations: This additional offer simplifies the everyday life of our customers and employees enormously.

"In addition, fast charging points are another strong incentive to shop locally, which we are happy to offer our customers. As part of our own climate ambitions, we plan to install a total of 6,000 charging points on existing properties, rental properties and new buildings nationwide by 2025. Our partnership with Shell makes an important contribution to this."

