Retail

Shopping Basket Adds New Market To Its MultiFlex Family Of Hand Baskets

    • Shopping Basket has introduced the New Market hand basket – the basket that adapts to any type of activity.

    Thanks to its 30-litre capacity, it is perfect for everyday activities, such as shopping or going to the beach, as well as for business requirements.

    It is very comfortable to use, since it is flexible and lightweight.

    Over the years, we have seen our customers use New Market in the fruit-and-vegetable section of supermarkets, as well as in agricultural cooperatives, to separate and distribute production to their customers.

    This basket can be used in retail establishments or presented as a sales item on the shelves of stores.

    New Market, made of recycled polyethylene, is an environmentally friendly product with a reduced carbon footprint.

    Being manufactured with recycled polyethylene reduces its footprint by 50%.

    In addition, the high quality of its material and design allows for more than 10,000 uses, making it the perfect substitute for disposable bags.

    It has been tested by Shopping Basket’s engineering department, and New Market has far exceeded this number.

    MultiFlex Hand Baskets

    New Market is part of the MultiFlex family of hand baskets. The company offers models with the same resistance and design characteristics, but in smaller and elongated sizes.

    The little sister of the family is the Sweet hand basket, with a ten-litre capacity. It is a smaller version of New Market, but maintains its proportions.

    On the other hand, the Kanguro hand basket has a 27-litre capacity and a slimmer, elongated design.

    To close this family of versatile baskets, we have ReBasket, a design with a capacity of 18 litres. It is perfect for picking in warehouses and click-and-collect logistics systems.

    ReBasket is already used in more than 400 locations in France, where it is experiencing a great success, since it facilitates the transition of online orders in the logistics centres where the ordered products are located.

    Ask Shopping Basket for a free sample to experience the versatility of New Market, or any of the baskets in the MultiFlex family.

    This article was written in partnership with Shopping Basket.

