SPAR Hungary Announces New Programme To Support Local Suppliers

Published on Oct 19 2021 9:28 AM in Retail tagged: Spar Hungary / local food / World News / Regional Treasures

SPAR Hungary is creating a new regional partnership programme for small-scale domestic producers and businesses.

The company is investing €4.75 million into the ‘Regional Treasures’ programme to integrate at least 100 suppliers and stimulate employment opportunities in the country.

Regional Partners

Building on local facilities and capacities, SPAR Hungary will establish six regional supplier centres in major cities in the last quarter of 2021.

The new supplier programme is to include between ten and 13 SPAR stores near the six regional centres.

The stores will be selected based on customer and sales data, product range, logistics, and turnover, the retailer added.

The regional system provides opportunities for new small suppliers and expands SPAR’s relationship with existing small-scale production partners.

In addition, it will boost local economies and stimulate customer demand for local products.

The initiative also seeks to shorten transport routes and contribute to more sustainable farming, production, and supply chain practices.

The ‘Regional Treasures’ initiative will create 23 new jobs at SPAR Hungary by the end of 2022.

Moreover, it is likely to increase the number of employment opportunities at partnering suppliers.

Local Suppliers

SPAR Hungary is looking for smaller Hungarian ‘local hero’ suppliers and producers that offer affordable, high-quality domestic products and ensure long-term sustainable product availability.

The SPAR country operator has created a separate online interface for suppliers interested in joining the SPAR supplier family.

Additionally, SPAR Hungary is setting up a Supplier Academy, supporting partnering suppliers with quality assurance, logistics, warehousing, and marketing training.

“Our priority is to support Hungarian producers and businesses as well as the Hungarian agriculture. We are proud that we already source almost 90% of our food products from domestic suppliers. The ‘Regional Treasures’ initiative provides small family businesses and sole proprietorships selling locally produced agricultural products a powerful support system”, said Márk Maczelka, head of communications at SPAR Hungary.

For customers, it will be easy to recognise local products in-store as shelves and displays are to feature an eye-catching layout showcasing the ‘Regional Treasures’ red apple logo.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

