SPAR Netherlands To Double Number Of Outlets By 2025

SPAR Netherlands is aiming to expand its presence in the country, with plans to more than double its number of stores – from 455 to 1,000 – over the next three years.

The retailer said that it plans to examine various formats in its expansion in the Netherlands.

As well as significantly increasing the number of outlets it operates, SPAR Netherlands’ pilots are also under way at other types of locations, with the aim of further strengthening the retailer's connection with consumers.

For example, unmanned shops, which will feature a range of basic products, will be placed in 12 hotels, while a similar format is set to be introduced to number of office environments.

Food Delivery Services

The group has also commenced a pilot collaboration with meal delivery company Deliveroo.

“This project fits in perfectly with SPAR’s ambition to position itself between the catering industry and the neighbourhood supermarket,” said John van der Ent, chief executive, SPAR Netherlands.

SPAR Netherlands commenced a collaboration with Thuisbezorgd (Just Eat) last month. Following a successful pilot, a national roll-out will take place in the coming months.

Speaking at the retailer’s 90th anniversary celebrations, SPAR International managing director, Tobias Wasmuht, said, “SPAR Netherlands is an important grower of our internationally operating organisation. This growth is largely due to the great diversity of SPAR stores and the high quality of products.

"This multi-format strategy has played an important role in the rapid advance of SPAR in the Dutch retail landscape.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.