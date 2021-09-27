SPAR Saves One Million Meals With Too Good To Go

Published on Sep 27 2021 12:25 PM in Retail tagged: Spar / Sustainability / food waste / Environment / Too Good To Go

SPAR has announced that it has saved one million meals from being wasted across the world through its global partnership with Too Good To Go.

The retailer noted that the 'significant milestone' was achieved in just nine months since it announced a partnership with the social impact company.

Commenting on the achievement, Tobias Wasmuht CEO of SPAR International said, "We are delighted to have met the important milestone of one million meals saved with Too Good To Go, a partnership that is going from strength to strength.

"This milestone within the first year of our international partnership highlights how effective we are when working together and SPAR’s commitment to reducing food waste. It also highlights the demand from our customers who are taking steps to shop sustainably. We thank our customers for their continued co-operation and support.”

Around 1,850 SPAR retailers work together as part of this partnership in 13 overlapping European markets to offer shoppers an innovative digital solution to reduce food waste.

Too Good To Go

SPAR’s partnership with Too Good To Go plays a key role across Europe in helping to reduce food waste, particularly for fresh food and short shelf-life items.

Through the Too Good To Go app, SPAR customers can find out how many discounted food packages are available at SPAR stores in their area.

The strategic partnership reflects SPAR’s commitment to reducing food waste and its impact on the environment.

The milestone also moves SPAR a step closer in supporting the European Union’s goal of halving per capita food waste at the consumer and retail level by 2030.

Waste Reduction

The partnership with Too Good To Go also highlights SPAR’s multi-solution approach to supply chain waste reduction.

Throughout the supply chain, the retailer addresses food waste in several ways, such as adopting improved processes for forecasting requirements and ordering.

Within the stores, the methods implemented include incorporation of unsold fresh food in meal solutions and reduction in prices of short shelf-life food items.

In addition, the retailer donated food to local charities and food banks.

Article by Conor Farrelly.