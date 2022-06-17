June 17, 2022 10:57 AM

Tesco has reported a 2.0% increase in group sales on a like-for-like basis in the first quarter of its financial year, although sales in its core UK retail business were down 1.5% in the period.

"Although difficult to separate from the significant impact of lapping last year's lockdowns, we are seeing some early indications of changing customer behaviour as a result of the inflationary environment," commented Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy.

Here's how leading industry analysts viewed its performance.