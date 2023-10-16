Tesco, M&S Announce Festive Recruitment Drive

Tesco plans to fill 30,000 temporary roles across the UK for the festive season, while Marks & Spencer is to hire 10,000 temporary workers.

At Tesco, the jobs will mainly involve working in Superstores and Extra formats for either early morning, day or evening shifts.

The recruitment of additional people will help the retailer meet high demand during the Christmas period, the company noted.

James Goodman, people director at Tesco said, "Our festive roles are a fantastic way to become part of the Tesco team, with roles working on checkouts to picking orders for home delivery or replenishing the store.

"It’s also a fantastic opportunity to meet great people, learn new skills and be part of a diverse team where everyone is welcome. [...] With part-time, temporary roles available across the UK, there are a variety of different shift patterns on offer, making sure these roles fit around different individual needs and lifestyles."

The retailer also added that at the end of the season, there could be opportunities for colleagues to apply for any permanent roles available in its stores.

Marks & Spencer

This year, the number of vacancies offered by Marks & Spencer is 40% more than last year.

Customer assistants will be responsible for ensuring 'a great shopping experience' for customers and promoting products, the retailer added.

The roles will involve attending to shoppers on the shop floor and at service points, ensuring the shelves and rails are stocked and engaging with customers to understand their needs and make recommendations.

Marks & Spencer will offer several benefits, including a 20% colleague discount from the day of joining.

The temporary workers will start from 19 November.

Sacha Berendji, operations director at Marks & Spencer, said, "The Christmas period is a busy but exciting time for M&S, and no two days are the same – in fact, many colleagues started their M&S careers at Christmas and have since gone onto progress across the business.

"With a range of roles and flexible working patterns available, anyone who is interested in being part of something special this Christmas should visit our careers website to apply."