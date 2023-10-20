The Consumer Goods Forum Sustainable Retail Summit Review: Thursday

The Consumer Goods Forum Sustainable Retail Summit got under way in Copenhagen on Thursday with an exhortation for Forum members to embrace the theme of the event, 'Today’s Collective Action, Tomorrow’s Positive Impact'.

The Consumer Goods Forum's (CGF) managing director Wai-Chan Chan opened proceedings with a call for "systemic change", encouraging small to medium sized companies to "join the journey" established by the CGF's various Coalitions of Action, which cover topics such as food waste, plastic waste, forest positive and sustainable supply chains, among others.

For an organisation that seeks to foster cross-industry collaboration, getting smaller businesses to "take one particular action" is an important step to take, he argued, and should lead to a more inclusive approach to tackling sustainability – many parts combining to create a greater whole.

Leading From The Front

The opening plenary session, on the topic of 'Leading from the Front: Health and Sustainability in Action', expanded further on this topic, as Ahold Delhaize's Imke van Gasselt and Mondelēz International's Christine Montenegro McGrath, from the CGF's co-chair companies, called on businesses to "come together and accelerate positive impact", outlining five specific acceleration areas that could drive greater collective change.

Next up was former Marks & Spencer sustainable business head Mike Barry, now a strategic advisor assisting businesses with making the sustainable transition, who urged those present to be more strategic with how they work with consumers on ESG messaging.

"There should be no 'green premium'," Barry noted, referencing the fact that many consumers would pay more for a more sustainable product. "Why should I pay more for a product that has not exploited people and planet?"

He also urged businesses to think beyond their four walls and implement change on a societal scale – Reckitt, he noted, is on a mission to not only make its company net zero, but also the city of Hull, which is home to its health care operation.

"In a world that is burning, we are implicated in that fire, and we have the tools to put the fire out," Barry added.

A panel discussion featuring Walmart's Chris Franke, Danone's Ayla Ziz and Coca-Cola's Paul Lalli followed, sharing health and sustainability insights from the field.

As Lalli explained, in order to ensure that consumers buy into the sustainability agenda set by Coca-Cola and other large firms, said companies need to do more to "bring sustainability down from the tower" and integrate it more into how they and their supply chains operate.

"We have to show that we have our own house in order if we're going to make the same demands of our supply chains," he said.

Food System Transition

The opportunities presented by the food system transition was the core topic of the subsequent presentation by Olaf Koch of Zintinus, formerly the CEO of wholesaler Metro AG.

Noting that incumbent brands have been outperforming their mainstream peers for some time now, he said that the consumer is ready for "those that come to the market with a better proposition", particularly when it comes to sustainability, health and other related topics.

One slide shared by Koch was particularly interesting, outlining the business opportunity that lies in four emerging innovation fields – alternative protein is set to grow by 96% between 2020 and 2025, to become a $68.5 billion market, while clean nutrition is set to grow 66% over the same period, functional food is set to grow 38%, and food waste reduction initiatives are set to grow 33%.

This sort of clarity is needed to convince investors, and indeed business owners, that sustainability is more than a 'nice to have', but a financial opportunity.

A session hosted by Google Cloud – a company that is making great steps in improving environmental visibility at a macro level – ushered in the coffee break, following which presentations by Mette Thygesen of the Danish Institute for Human Rights, and a panel discussion by PepsiCo, Mondelēz, and the Tropical Forest Alliance explored the topic of human rights in the retail and consumer goods supply chain, both at a domestic and international level.

"Environmental and social sustainability must go hand in hand to ensure that the green transition is just and benefits all," as Thygesen put it.

Breakout Sessions

The Sustainable Retail Summit also featured a number of notable breakout sessions over the course of the day, including from Federica Pompei, senior vice president and general manager feminine care Europe, Procter & Gamble, who outlined how the group strives for "irresistible superiority that is sustainable", even in an "incredibly personal category" such as feminine care.

The group has made great strides in addressing 'period poverty', which affects one in five girls, Pompei said.

A separate breakout session, hosted by Samar Elmnhrawy of Majid Al Futtaim delved into the MENA-based retailer's pledge to become net positive in both carbon and water by 2040 – no easy task given the group's geographical spread.

As she explained, a key part of Majid Al Futtaim's role is to install an "understanding of sustainability best practices" in its customer base, empowering them to make more sustainable choices.

A further breakout saw The Consumer Goods Forum's Sharon Bligh host a session on 'Addressing Food's Impact on Climate Change', which featured Anthesis Group's Paul Crewe, Tina Halborg Nielsen of Too Good To Go, and video appearances by Sophie Egan of Food for Climate League and Paul Newnham of the SDG2 Advocacy Hub.

As Egan put it, businesses need to focus on the "intention-action gap", on top of the traditional narrative around sustainability. "In the past, the messages were about altruism," she put it, adding that this might not resonate as strongly these days. "Information is just one piece of the puzzle – we need to create enabling envioronments."

Product Lifecycles

The final plenary session of the day welcomed representatives from Albert Heijn and Blonk, a Mérieux NutriSciences company, who explored how they were engaging farmers and suppliers on a data validation initiative to track product lifecycles, in order to make sustainable choices easier for shoppers.

That was followed by a discussion on 'Accelerating Circularity Through the Lens of Plastic Waste', which featured Carrefour's Bertrand Swiderski, Gloria Gabellini of PepsiCo, Amcor's David Clark and Sarosh Qureshi of Circular Copenhagen – the latter noting that the city hosting the Summit is making great strides in achieving waste reduction.

"The consumer wants to be sustainable, but in a lot of cases they don't know how to," Qureshi noted, urging businesses to make it easier for consumers to make positive choices.

The discussion also focused a lot on re-usable packaging, with Carrefour's Swiderski confident that in five years from now, shoppers will be bringing their own reusable trays and boxes to supermarkets, in much the same way that they currently use refillable water bottles.

" If you have a short term vision on re-use, you won't have a business model," he said. "We need to create an ecosystem."

The final speaker of the day was Katrine Lee Larsen of Copenhagen Cartel, a fashion brand that re-uses marine materials such as discarded fishing nets and even seaweed to create swimwear and casual wear.

"Can a bikini save the ocean?" she asked, noting how the brand was initially developed as a side project for her and her fellow surfers, but developed into a much larger movement that puts sustainability at its core. "We don't create for a 'season', we create for a 'reason'," as she put it.

The final day of The Consumer Goods Forum Sustainable Summit gets under way today (Friday 20 October) in Copenhagen.