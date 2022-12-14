Top 5 Must-See Retail Stores In 2023: IGD

Insights provider IGD has published a comprehensive list of the top stores to visit in 2023, which features some of the most innovative store concepts from around the world.

The stores included in its report, which can be found here, "showcase how grocery retailing is evolving and provide examples of opportunities to reach new shoppers, meet different missions and encourage retailers to rethink conventional store and category layouts," according to Rachel Sibson, international retail analyst at IGD.

In addition, they can be a valuable "source of inspiration to help retailers transform their networks", Sibson added.

In total, 30 stores are featured in the report, with five must-see stores for 2023 including:

1. Lotte Zettaplex, Seoul, South Korea

Tapping into 'exciting' and 'experiential' trends, Lotte’s new hypermarket concept in Seoul seeks to wow shoppers with its impressively-displayed product range, providing shoppers with a reason to visit the store rather than shop online.

Features include innovative ready-to-eat options that are prepared in-house, while hero categories in the store include the pet segment, which features differentiated design, lower sight lines and products that cover grooming, leisure, and premium food options.

2. Sephora, Raffles City, Singapore

Sephora's digitally-enabled 'store of the future' is a playground for beauty shoppers, utilising space, digital touchpoints, and an experiential element.

Features include the ability to scan and analyse skin conditions through the 'Skincredible' app, in-person and online classes through the Sephora beauty school, and a fully-mobile self checkout store.

3. Family Cash, Madrid, Spain

The Family Cash store model is based around small, highly-efficient compact hypermarkets that are easy to navigate and provide a unique shopping environment.

At this Madrid outlet, the store's high ceilings enable store merchandise to be placed on high-level shelving, while the store blends both traditional retail and discounter elements, using shelf-ready packaging and pallets.

4. Target, Houston, USA

Target recently introduced a bold new look for its largest stores, such as its outlet in Houston, Texas, which feature improved design elements and optimised space for same-day fulfilment services.

Notable features of this store include a backroom space that is five times larger than previous stores of a similar size (enabling it to fulfil 95% of digital orders through its stores); an expanded range of food and beverage items, including exclusive brand partnerships; and the increased use of light and natural elements.

5. Carulla FreshMarket, Colombia

Adopting a 'naturally sustainable' mindset, Carulla FreshMarket seeks to reduce its impact on the planet where possible, while also supporting a circular economy. It boasts impressive local sourcing capabilities, with 90% of the fruit and vegetables sold in the store bought in Colombia.

To support Colombian farmers, the store buys from them directly, while it is also in the process of implementing a sustainable livestock model.

A free sample of IGD's report can be downloaded here.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.