TotalEnergies Announces Partnership With Alimentation Couche-Tard

TotalEnergies has entered into a partnership with Canadian convenience retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard covering four European countries.

As part of the deal, TotalEnergies will collaborate with Couche-Tard in Belgium and Luxembourg and sell its networks in Germany and the Netherlands to the Canadian firm.

The transaction, based on an enterprise value of €3.1 billion, includes service station networks and B2B fuel card activities.

TotalEnergies said it would retain its activities related to off-station electric vehicle charging, hydrogen retail and wholesale fuel business, as well as the AS 24 service station network for trucks.

The transaction is subject to conditions, including the consultation processes of employee representatives and securing mandatory authorisations from competition authorities.

TotalEnergies and Couche-Tard aim to close the deal by the end of 2023.

The Partnership

In Belgium and Luxembourg, TotalEnergies and Couche-Tard will form a 40-60 joint venture that will own and operate 619 service stations.

The collaboration with Couche-Tard will accelerate the transformation of these assets by maximising non-fuel sales.

Meanwhile, TotalEnergies will sell 100% of its network to Couche-Tard, which includes 1,198 service stations in Germany and 392 in the Netherlands.

The service stations in the four countries will remain under the TotalEnergies brand as long as the fuel is supplied by the company, for at least five years, notably from its refineries in Antwerp (Belgium) and Leuna (Germany), the energy and petroleum company added.

Net Zero Goals

The deal aligns with TotalEnergies’ strategy to become a multi-energy company and its ambition to achieve net zero by 2050.

The company aims to reduce its petroleum product sales by 30% by 2030 so that its fuel sales and refining throughput do not exceed its oil production.

Since 2015, TotalEnergies has divested its service station networks in Italy, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Th company is focusing on developing new mobilities and is deploying charging points for electric vehicles on major roadways and in large cities in Europe.

In hydrogen, it is developing a network of hydrogen stations for trucks in Europe in partnership with Air Liquide.

