ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

UK Online Grocery Sales Dip As Shoppers Spend More In Stores: Study

Published on May 5 2021 1:36 PM in Retail tagged: UK / Sales / Grocery / NielsenIQ

UK Online Grocery Sales Dip As Shoppers Spend More In Stores: Study

Online grocery sales growth in the UK slowed to 25% in the latest four weeks ended 24 April, from 92% the previous month, the latest data from NielsenIQ has revealed.

Total till sales at UK supermarkets maintained steady growth at 4.6% in this period, despite the partial reopening of the hospitality sector.

Online grocery experienced exponential growth in the last 12 months, with sales growth remaining above 70% since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

However, visits to bricks and mortar stores increased by 3% in the latest four weeks to 24 April as lockdown restrictions eased.

This also marks the first increase in a year for bricks and mortar stores and a significant jump compared to a decline of 19% in March.

'Growing Confidence'

Mike Watkins, UK head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said, “As lockdown restrictions ease across the UK, it is clear that shopper behaviour has changed once again with growing confidence and growing numbers returning to stores.

“While online sales remain high, we’re noticing a rebalancing of shopper baskets as consumers spread their spend beyond the lockdown staples.”

In this period, online grocery sales amounted to £1.3 billion, the study noted.

Several product categories also returned to growth in this period including health and beauty, which saw sales grow by 27% year-on-year.

The deli and bakery categories witnessed a 28% and 15.5% growth in sales, respectively, while beers, wines and spirits saw a 9% growth.

Watkins explained, “Categories such as health and beauty, deli and bakery have experienced a boost in the last four weeks as the schools have returned and consumers are given more freedom to socialise and meet outdoors in a small group.”

Top Retailers

Lidl (18.2%) and Aldi (10.4%) witnessed grew most rapidly in the latest 12 weeks, while Asda (4.6%) and Sainsbury’s (3.9%) were the fastest growing retailers among the big four.

Elsewhere, Marks & Spencer also experienced strong growth of 3.9% as non-essential retail reopened and more consumers sought food on the go.

“With rules set to relax further within the next few weeks, consumer lifestyles will begin to adapt and it’s likely that we’ll see another change in grocery spend as cafes, pubs and restaurants fully reopen. How far this is set to change exactly remains to be seen,” Watikins concluded.

© 2021 European Supermarket MagazineArticle by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

UK Withdraws Patrol Boats From Jersey After French Brexit Row

UK Withdraws Patrol Boats From Jersey After French Brexit Row
Paula Nickolds To Lead Sainsbury's Non-Food Business

Paula Nickolds To Lead Sainsbury's Non-Food Business
UK-India Trade Deal: Why The Timing Is Crucial For Both Nations

UK-India Trade Deal: Why The Timing Is Crucial For Both Nations
Italian Wine Sales Grow 7% In Value, 5.7% In Volume In 2020

Italian Wine Sales Grow 7% In Value, 5.7% In Volume In 2020
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

FreshDirect Co-Founder And CEO David McInerney Steps Down Fri, 7 May 2021

FreshDirect Co-Founder And CEO David McInerney Steps Down
Casino Sees Weak Quarterly Sales, Considers GreenYellow Listing Fri, 7 May 2021

Casino Sees Weak Quarterly Sales, Considers GreenYellow Listing
Paula Nickolds To Lead Sainsbury's Non-Food Business Thu, 6 May 2021

Paula Nickolds To Lead Sainsbury's Non-Food Business
BVE Describes Unfair Trade Practices Bill As A Step In The Right Direction Thu, 6 May 2021

BVE Describes Unfair Trade Practices Bill As A Step In The Right Direction
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN