Waitrose Expands Delivery Partnership With Deliveroo

Upmarket UK retailer Waitrose & Partners will expand its grocery delivery partnership with Deliveroo by adding more than 70 new Waitrose locations to the service by this summer.

James Bailey, executive director for Waitrose, commented, “Our partnership with Deliveroo shows the strong demand for Waitrose products and that this is one of the ways our customers want to shop with us.

“People's plans change and the service ensures we are even more flexible around our customer's lifestyle, giving them more freedom to be more spontaneous about what they eat or drink and when.”

New Customers

The partnership with Deliveroo is bringing new customers to Waitrose, the retailer noted, adding that almost a third of monthly Waitrose orders on Deliveroo are from customers who have never shopped with the supermarket brand before.

Top-selling items include avocados, blueberries, sourdough bread and milk.

The expansion will enable shoppers to access the service for the first time in 30 towns and cities including Lewes, Cirencester and Newark.

It comes only a year after the partnership was rolled out to 150 Waitrose shops following a successful trial in five sites in 2020.

'Long-Standing Partnership'

Carlo Mocci, chief business officer UK&I at Deliveroo said, “It’s fantastic to be able to build further on our successful and long-standing partnership with Waitrose, one of Britain’s best-loved brands.

"By expanding into these new locations, it will give our customers a greater choice of on-demand groceries and household essentials that can be delivered to their doors in as little as 20 minutes.”

The Waitrose assortment on Deliveroo offers up to 1,000 products including the essential Waitrose range, premium-quality range Waitrose No. 1, and Waitrose Duchy Organic.

Deliveroo customers will be able to order from up to 1,000 products from Waitrose, including its essential Waitrose range - Shoppers will also be able to order Easter treats, including Heston from Waitrose Mocha Coffee Hot Cross Buns, Tony's Chocolonley Egg-stra Special Caramel Eggs and Waitrose Egg Hunt chocolates.

