Żabka Launches Second Edition Of Accelerator Programme 

Polish retailer Żabka is launching the second edition of its accelerator programme aimed at supporting startups focused on environmental footprint reduction, packaging of the future, entrepreneurship development and wellbeing and creating equal opportunities.

The retailer has teamed up with Kozminski Business Hub, a Kozminski University organisation, for the second edition of the The Startup Impact Programme.

The businesses that make it to the finals of the second edition of the programme will be invited for further cooperation with experts from the Kozminski Business Hub and Żabka.

The programme will also enable startups to test their solutions in the convenience store chain in Poland.

Karol Gajewicz, head of Venture Studio at Żabka Group, said, "We are looking for innovative solutions with new development prospects for the whole Żabka group. This is why, together with Kozminski Business Hub, we launched the second edition of the Startup Impact Programme to find out about the most interesting initiatives forming part of Żabka group's sustainable development strategy.

"We are looking for startups with a prepared prototype of their services or products, a specific target group, that know who the addressees of their communications are going to be."

Focus Areas

In the area of environmental footprint reduction, the programme focuses on solutions for carbon dioxide capture and neutralisation, increasing energy efficiency, innovative and low-emission food refrigeration, and food waste reduction in the value chain.

The packaging category includes recyclable or compostable alternatives to plastics, which can be used for producing food product packaging.

Innovative projects in the entrepreneurship development area should focus on the development of the skills and competences of entrepreneurs for the modern economy, Żabka noted.

The wellbeing and equal opportunities category is for projects that positively contribute to the wellbeing of children and young people, with a particular emphasis on mental health and emotional balance.

It also focuses on solutions facilitating independence and employment market entry for young people under the risk of social exclusion.

Bolesław Rok, professor at the Kozminski Academy, stated, "In this edition we will focus more on measuring, managing and communication the positive impact. The information is important for investors and major corporate clients. Startups singled out in the programme will receive collectively developed detailed impact reports, which will surely attract impact investors.

"Today, we already know that the future of the world depends mainly on whether startup founders take responsibility for it. We are waiting for those with the essential talents, passion and experience. In the positive impact ecosystem we are doing everything to implement these most awaited ideas."

