Zummo's GO Range Offers The Latest Technology In Juicers

Published on Aug 26 2021 12:13 PM in Retail tagged: health / Convenience Retailing / Zummo / Juicers

One of the main demands of the market is the so-called 'on-the-go' format, i.e., innovative products available for consumption at any time and place.

This has pushed Zummo to make it easier for people to access on-the-go, healthy and quality products.

Health is becoming more and more important to consumers, which is why 'on-the-go' foods focus on natural, unprocessed products, as consumers are looking for nutritious and wholesome options that enable them to follow a healthy lifestyle.

This new trend is reflected in the proliferation of self-service shops, convenience stores and vending machines, where time-sensitive consumers can find ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink products.

Motivated by these changes in consumption patterns, Zummo has evolved and launched the GO Range to cater to the requirements of small supermarkets or convenience stores. These include:

Z14 Contactless

This version of Z14 Nature offers the most innovative technology in cashless payment systems.

When payment is made, the machine is activated, squeezing the juice instantly without the need to touch the juicer at any time.

If you need extra capacity and autonomy, it can be combined with the Cabinet Slim.

Z14 Select: Choose Your Product

With Z14 Nature Select, the customer can choose the juice format by using a touch screen panel or by directly scanning the barcode on the package, recognising the product and squeezing the right amount of fruit to fill it.

It has an intuitive and dedicated interface, where multiple product variants can be selected with up to four customisation possibilities.

If extra capacity and autonomy is required, it can be combined with the Cabinet Slim.

Z14 Juice Box

Juicebox is the safest way to drink juice. With this new accessory, the Z14 Contactless goes one step further: payment system + multi-selection display.

Its safety cover allows the customer to squeeze the juice in a contactless manner, while protecting the machine from being manipulated.

In addition, the touch screen offers the user the possibility to choose between up to four different product possibilities.

All models in the GO range have a basket with a hinged lid to ensure maximum safety. Zummo continues to innovate and adapt to the needs of the consumer.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

