ASCLA Award: Prestigious Recognition For Coles And WITRON

In mid-November 2024, the SCLAA (Supply Chain and Logistics Association of Australia) celebrated outstanding achievements in the fields of logistics, transport, and supply chain with a prestigious gala event in Sydney.

Widely regarded as Australia’s premier logistics event, the evening brought industry leaders together for an inspiring night of recognition and achievement.

A highlight of the evening was the coveted Automation, Robotics or Emerging Technology Award, presented to the WITRON Group for its exceptional work in designing and implementing the state-of-the-art, highly automated dry-goods logistics centre for food retailer Coles in Redbank, Brisbane.

Fellow winner Portalink Pty Ltd was also recognised in this category, for its own remarkable contributions.

Accepting the award on behalf of the two companies were Diarmuid McArdle (Coles – Head of Automation Programmes) and Win Tun (WITRON – Director of Business Development, APAC), joined by their respective teams.

The team proudly received the winner certificate and a striking rock crystal trophy from chief judge Nigel Edwards, with celebrated comedian and event host Sam McCool adding charm and humour as the night’s master of ceremonies.

Jurors Impressed By Outstanding Result

The 16-member ASCLA judging panel was highly impressed by the Redbank ADC’s outstanding achievements in operational efficiency, distribution capacity, sustainability, product availability, supply chain resilience, and workplace safety.

These features not only set a new benchmark for technological and organisational excellence, but also provide clear benefits for all stakeholders.

These include:

For Coles’ employees: Enhanced safety and ergonomic working conditions that eliminate approximately 18 million kilograms of manual handling each week.

For consumers: Advanced automation has strengthened Coles’ supply chain resilience, ensuring continuity and consistent product availability in stores, even during major disruptions or natural disasters.

For sustainability: Reduced product waste, a significantly lower carbon footprint, space-saving architecture, and optimised logistics, to reduce transportation emissions, contributing to a greener and more efficient operation.

The Redbank ADC, the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, is designed to service 219 Coles supermarkets across Queensland and Northern New South Wales.

The 66,000-square-metre facility is powered by WITRON automation technology, including OPM (Order-Picking Machinery), AIO (All-in-One Order Fulfilment) and CPS (Car Picking System), handling over 18,500 dry-goods products and processing up to four million cases per week – equivalent to 32 million products sold in the stores.

A fully automated outbound buffer further enhances efficiency, ensuring seamless dispatch operations that align with store and delivery requirements.

For more information, visit witron.de/en.

This article was written in partnership with WITRON.