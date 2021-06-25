ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

EU Trims 2021/22 Harvest And Stocks Forecasts Of Wheat

Published on Jun 25 2021 7:59 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Wheat / EU / barley / Harvest / Maize

EU Trims 2021/22 Harvest And Stocks Forecasts Of Wheat

The European Commission trimmed its forecast of usable production of common wheat in European Union's 27 member countries in 2021/22 to 125.8 million tonnes from 126.2 million estimated last month.

The reduced forecast was nonetheless 7% above the 2020/21 crop of 117.2 million tonnes, the Commission's monthly supply and demand data showed.

The EU is widely expected to produce more wheat this year as farmers were able to expand the planted area after rain-disrupted sowing the previous season and with late-spring weather helping crop growth.

Earlier, traders and analysts said warm June weather after widespread rain in May is helping European wheat crops recover from a chilly, dry start to spring, keeping the region on track for a rebound from last year's disappointing harvest.

Outlook

The Commission kept unchanged its outlook for EU exports of common wheat, or soft wheat, in 2021/22 at 30.0 million tonnes. That compared with an expected 27.0 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season that ends on June 30.

However, other demand factors were revised up, with projected wheat use in biofuel and livestock feed increased by 300,000 tonnes each to 3.4 million and 41.3 million tonnes, respectively.

The reduced harvest outlook and upward demand adjustments outweighed a 200,000 tonne rise in expected imports, now seen at 2.7 million tonnes, and led the Commission to cut its 2021/22 common wheat stocks forecast to 10.1 million tonnes from 10.8 million in May.

Projected stocks next season were still up sharply from an expected 8.8 million tonnes at the end of 2020/21.

Other Grains

For barley, the Commission reduced by 1 million tonnes its 2021/22 usable production forecast to 53.5 million tonnes.

However, projected barley stocks next season were increased to 8.4 million tonnes from 6.8 million last month, reflecting the knock-on effect of a 2.1 million tonne upward revision to the 2020/21 crop, now estimated at 56.9 million tonnes.

Usable production of maize in 2021/22 was estimated at 70.6 million tonnes, down 400,000 tonnes from the May forecast.

Projected EU maize imports for 2020/21 and 2021/22 were unchanged from last month at 15 million tonnes for both seasons.

In oilseeds, the Commission kept its 2021/22 rapeseed production estimate at 16.7 million tonnes, but raised forecast imports by 400,000 tonnes to 6.2 million, equalling the level expected this season.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

EU Green Goals Could Cut Crop Production Sharply: Coceral

EU Green Goals Could Cut Crop Production Sharply: Coceral
Black Sea Wheat Exports To Grow 5% In 2021/22

Black Sea Wheat Exports To Grow 5% In 2021/22
Warm Weather Boosts EU, UK Wheat Harvest

Warm Weather Boosts EU, UK Wheat Harvest
Colruyt Sets Up New Chain For Organic Bread

Colruyt Sets Up New Chain For Organic Bread
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

EU Inches Closer To Deal On Farm Subsidies Fri, 25 Jun 2021

EU Inches Closer To Deal On Farm Subsidies
Urban Networks Help Omni-Channel Fulfilment In Food Retail Thu, 24 Jun 2021

Urban Networks Help Omni-Channel Fulfilment In Food Retail
Empty Shelves A Possibility As UK Driver Shortage 'Turns Critical' Thu, 24 Jun 2021

Empty Shelves A Possibility As UK Driver Shortage 'Turns Critical'
EU Green Goals Could Cut Crop Production Sharply: Coceral Thu, 24 Jun 2021

EU Green Goals Could Cut Crop Production Sharply: Coceral
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN