Global Trade At Risk Without 'Urgent Action' On Zero-Carbon Shipping: Lloyd’s Register

A lack of clear guidance on how to transition the global shipping industry to a zero-carbon model is likely to lead to 'significant supply chain disruption', unless it is addressed soon, Lloyd's Register has said.

The maritime professional services organisation has called for immediate action on maritime decarbonisation if a successful energy transition to zero-carbon supply chains is to be achieved.

In a report, How To Make Shipping’s ‘Decade of Action’ a Reality, the group said that the transition to zero-carbon shipping will be 'among the most significant in the sector’s history', adding that investment made today will help alleviate potential logjams tomorrow.

Earlier this month, a number of shipping groups proposed the creation of a global levy on carbon emissions, to assist the industry's efforts to go greener.