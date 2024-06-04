52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

Greenyard Invests €3m In Sauce Production Line

By Dayeeta Das
Greenyard Invests €3m In Sauce Production Line

Fresh produce firm Greenyard has invested €3 million in a new sauce production line at its Greenyard Prepared facility in Bree, Belgium.

Greenyard added that the investment will allow the company to cater to the growing consumer appetite for prepared and packaged sauces.

The production line will boost Greenyard's new product development capabilities by producing thousands of litres of sauces per hour.

It will also help Greenyard to develop pure-plant options.

Innovative Product Development

Johnny Van Holzaet, managing director at Greenyard Prepared stated, "Our new sauce kitchen is a key chapter in our growth story, where the latest technology meets innovative product development.

"Automated cleaning systems and advanced cooking processes allow us to significantly reduce heating and cooking times for our sauces. Not only enhancing the quality of our products, but also opening opportunities for a wider variety of tasty and nutritious recipes."

The investment will create additional jobs at the site in Bree and strengthen Greenyard's commitment to drive the consumption of pure-plant foods.

The demand for sauces at Greenyard has increased by 80% over the last 10 years, the company noted.

The investment will see Greenyard Prepared increase the annual production capacity of its site in Bree by around 15 million units.

Cardboard Packaging Line

Recently, the fresh produce giant entered into a partnership with Tetra Pak for a new cardboard packaging line at the same facility.

The collaboration will see the addition of cardboard to Greenyard's ambient food packaging portfolio, which includes durable glass, pouches, and tins.

The new packaging line will help the company boost production capacity, target new markets, and enhance the category image as well as customers' brands.

