Grupo Vall Companys Promotes Internationalisation Of Iberian And Serrano Ham

Agri-food group Vall Companys will be one of the key players at the SIAL Paris 2024 fair, which will take place from 19 - 23 October.

The company will be presenting its line of Iberian and Serrano ham products, aiming to strengthen its international offering with a wide range of multi-meat and charcuterie products featuring Iberian ham of all ranges, Serrano ham, Iberian pork, white pork, and poultry meat.

Grupo Vall Companys operates six curing facilities and three plants in locations such as Guijuelo (Salamanca) and El Repilado (Huelva).

These facilities produce the region’s characteristic products, adhering to the highest quality standards.

The company produces more than three million pieces of Iberian and Serrano ham.

These products, in addition to being marketed domestically, are exported to some of the most demanding international markets, including the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and Mexico, among others, along with a range of high-quality charcuterie.

The products are distributed through specialist traditional channels, as well as through industrial sales and private-label branding.

A Global Meat Provider

As a specialist in processed charcuterie, Vall Companys offers products from all pork breeds in Spain, ranging from white pork to 100% acorn-fed Iberian pork.

In the Iberian ham sector, La Joya has established itself as a leading brand in specialist stores, traditional channels, and the restaurant and catering sector.

This brand, with its curing facility in El Repilado (Huelva), is known for the meticulous selection of each piece—handpicked in a historic cellar—and an ancestral, traditional curing process.

For fresh Iberian pork, the Finura de Ibérico brand stands out.

Marketed by prominent national and regional retailers across Spain, it is also available under private labels in international markets such as Central Europe, South Korea, and Japan.

In poultry, Grupo Vall Companys aims to gradually expand the international reach of its products under the Bonpollo brand. Notably, the group is halal-certified for its poultry production.

All the Group’s charcuterie, pork, and poultry products meet the highest international quality standards for livestock and industrial facilities, holding certifications such as Animal Welfare, Global Gap, IFS, BRC, and ISO.

Grupo Vall Companys will be participating in this year’s SIAL event at Stand 6 H156, where it will showcase its line of products to all food industry players.

This article was written in partnership with Vall Companys.