JBS Expands Lamb Unit in Australia

JBS has announced an investment of $20 million (€18.7 million) in upgrading the facilities of its industrial unit located in the city of Cobram, in the state of Victoria.

The food producer said that the upgrade will be undertaken to meet the growing demand for lamb protein in Australia and neighbouring countries.

It is hoped the modernisation of its facilities will allow the plant to expand processing capacity to meet the growing regional demand.

Latest Processing Technologies

The Brazilian company says that the investment will allow the Cobram plant to operate five days a week with the capacity to process, punctually, up to 4,000 heads per day.

Furthermore, JBS claims the investment will help develop the latest processing and safety technologies.

The food company noted the reformulation of the Cobram unit was planned to meet sustainability goals such as CO2 reduction, water conservation and energy.

"Our customers, both in Australia and in other countries in the region, are demanding high quality lamb products," said Brent Eastwood, CEO of JBS Australia.

"The reopening of Cobram is a priority to meet this demand and explore opportunities for growth abroad."

Growth In Seara Brand

JBS Southern Chief Operating Officer Sam McConnell added, "JBS Australia is proud to reinvest in Cobram and will partner with companies in the region and surrounding communities to ensure the supply of the entire supply chain."

In November, JBS announced that it posted a third-quarter net profit of 4.01 billion reais (€730 million).

Net revenue grew 6.8% to 98.9 billion reais (€18 million), mainly driven by 22.3% sales growth at its brand Seara and its Australian unit, that reported growth of 19.5%.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.