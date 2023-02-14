52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
Supply Chain

JBS Expands Lamb Unit in Australia

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

JBS has announced an investment of $20 million (€18.7 million) in upgrading the facilities of its industrial unit located in the city of Cobram, in the state of Victoria.

The food producer said that the upgrade will be undertaken to meet the growing demand for lamb protein in Australia and neighbouring countries.

It is hoped the modernisation of its facilities will allow the plant to expand processing capacity to meet the growing regional demand.

Latest Processing Technologies

The Brazilian company says that the investment will allow the Cobram plant to operate five days a week with the capacity to process, punctually, up to 4,000 heads per day.

Furthermore, JBS claims the investment will help develop the latest processing and safety technologies.

The food company noted the reformulation of the Cobram unit was planned to meet sustainability goals such as CO2 reduction, water conservation and energy.

"Our customers, both in Australia and in other countries in the region, are demanding high quality lamb products," said Brent Eastwood, CEO of JBS Australia.

"The reopening of Cobram is a priority to meet this demand and explore opportunities for growth abroad."

Growth In Seara Brand

JBS Southern Chief Operating Officer Sam McConnell added, "JBS Australia is proud to reinvest in Cobram and will partner with companies in the region and surrounding communities to ensure the supply of the entire supply chain."

In November, JBS announced that it posted a third-quarter net profit of 4.01 billion reais (€730 million).

Net revenue grew 6.8% to 98.9 billion reais (€18 million), mainly driven by 22.3% sales growth at its brand Seara and its Australian unit, that reported growth of 19.5%.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

 

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

FrieslandCampina Plans To Relocate Butter Production To Lochem
2
Supply Chain

Ritter Sport And Nagel-Group Electrify Transport Methods
3
Supply Chain

Ukraine Seeks Higher Tonnage Ships To Boost Exports Under Grain Deal
4
Supply Chain

Bunge Profit Beats Expectations On Strong Soy Crush Margins
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com