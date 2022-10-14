Keurig Dr Pepper Rejigs Supply Chain Structure

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has reshuffled the management structure of its supply chain department as it seeks to strengthen the focus, speed and accountability of the division.

The company has promoted Roger Johnson to the role of chief supply chain officer, succeeding Tony Milikin, who will leave the company to explore other opportunities.

Milikin joined the company in September of 2021 and was instrumental in leading Keurig Dr Pepper through the unprecedented macro supply chain disruption and positioning the company for success as it transitions to a new management structure.

Johnson, who joined the company in 2016, will report to Keurig Dr Pepper chief executive Ozan Dokmecioglu in the new role, effective 17 October 2022.

Dokmecioglu commented, "We are fortunate to have such a strong supply chain bench, with experienced and talented leaders ready to assume expanded roles.

"I have worked with Roger for almost seven years, and I am confident that his strong leadership and deep experience in global supply chains will position him well, as we strengthen our focus on growth and operational excellence. I also want to thank Tony for his supply chain leadership over the past year and wish him all the best."

A Seasoned Professional

Johnson is a seasoned supply chain executive and general manager with more than 20 years of experience across the consumer durables, electronics, food and beverage and automotive industries.

Most recently, he served as chief product officer of Keurig Dr Pepper, responsible for establishing the company's operations centre in Singapore.

He was also the principal architect behind the company's brewer innovation strategy, including Keurig Dr Pepper's connected brewers and new BrewID technology.

He holds an MBA from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and a Master of Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University.

Other Leadership Changes

Keurig Dr Pepper added that it has also promoted two other supply chain executives into new and expanded roles.

Christopher Martin, who joined the company in 2014 and most recently served as SVP of logistics and operations has been promoted to SVP of the coffee supply chain.

Elsewhere, Paul DaRosa has been promoted to SVP of cold beverages supply chain.

DaRosa joined Keurig Dr Pepper in 2018 and was most recently serving as SVP of quality, employee health and safety and technical services.

Martin and DaRosa will report to Johnson, maintaining a centralised supply chain leadership structure, while also assuming matrixed accountability for their respective business units, the company noted.

"Chris and Paul are two strong leaders who were instrumental in successfully navigating KDP through the unprecedented challenges of COVID and macro supply chain disruption, and I strongly believe both are poised to drive even greater impact for KDP in these new roles," Dokmecioglu added.

