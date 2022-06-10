Mars Petcare Progresses Towards 100% Sustainable Fish Sourcing Goal

Mars Petcare has announced that 96% of fish used in its pet food recipes come from sustainable sources, up from 81% last year.

The company added that it has shifted towards compliance with global dialogue on seafood traceability and supports the efforts of the world wildlife fund (WWF) for blue financing.

Mars Petcare is part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business, which is a manufacturer of confectionery, pet food, and other food products, and a veterinary health provider.

'Industry-Wide Leadership'

Caroline Tippett, vice president for Ocean Markets and finance at World wildlife fund commented, “Mars is showcasing further industry-wide leadership in the seafood sustainability realm by supporting the ideation of innovative blue economy financial models that are needed to scale fisheries improvement worldwide.

"Through this partnership we are working to develop innovative financing mechanisms that will attract investors from the public and private sectors to scale global fisheries improvement. This shows a genuine commitment from Mars to reach its global commitment to more sustainable seafood sourcing and healthier oceans for generations to come.”

Mars Petcare has been collaborating with WWF to fund the financing of fisheries improvement at a global level.

Fishery improvement projects (FIPs) bring together multiple stakeholders in the supply chain to address environmental challenges.

'Seafood Sustainability Movement'

Elsewhere, Michael Griff, director for Ocean Markets at World Wildlife Fund, said, “Mars has been instrumental in the seafood sustainability movement as one of the first WWF partners to commit to more sustainable pet food supply chain. We are thrilled to see the progress Mars Petcare has achieved in its journey to ensure better sourcing practices across its global operations.

“We will continue to work together to reduce pressure on our oceans and preserve its resources for resilient ecosystems and prosperous coastal communities”.

International union for conservation of nature (IUCN) red list of threatened species is an inventory of global conservation status of biological species. It defined that Mars Petcare does not source endangered fish species.

Paul Gardner, chief procurement officer at Mars Petcare, commented, “We are proud that our procurement teams are sourcing more sustainably sourced fish. This work delivers on our commitments and benefits the planet and its pets.

“We will continue to strengthen our efforts and invest in sustainable fisheries together with our partner WWF in the years to come.”