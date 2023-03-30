52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

Nestlé, Cargill To Invest $15m For Promoting Conservation Practices In US Farms

By Robert McHugh
Food companies Nestlé and Cargill have announced a combined investment of $15 million (€13.8 million) to scale the adoption of voluntary conservation practices that help fight climate change.

The two companies claim this commitment will leverage up to $15 million in federal funds, leading to the activation of up to $30 million (€27.6 million) in grant funding over the next five years.

The initiative will bring together private landowners and local conservation organisations in the United States to support voluntary land management practices, improve water management, and restore wildlife habitats.

It will help generate carbon benefits across more than 15 states, including areas in the Great Plains, Mountain West, Midwest and Southeastern portions of the United States.

The first set of NFWF-awarded grants made possible with this new partnership are expected to be announced in April 2023.

The funds will help farmers and ranchers receive technical and financial support to implement regenerative practices on their lands.

Supporting Cattle Producers

Cargill added that the benefits from this partnership will help support thousands of cattle producers across the country as they implement voluntary practices that will help benefit hundreds of species, from migrating songbirds to elk to freshwater mussels.

The NFWF says investing in regenerative practices on 1.7 million acres over the next five years can sequester up to an estimated 845,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

The foundation claims this can help sustain vital grassland habitats, improve water quality for rivers and streams and maintain the quality and quantity of forage for animal health.

'Healthy Food System'

"This partnership is activating the work needed in our supply chains to help create a regenerative, healthy food system," said Emily Johannes, director of diverse and sustainable sourcing at Nestlé USA.

"Working together as an industry leverages expertise and helps achieve the scale that is critical to accelerating the shift to regenerative farming."

"Taking action on regenerative agriculture means supporting farmers and ranchers to implement on-farm practices that help replenish the land, absorb carbon, and enhance the health of our environment," Johannes added.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

