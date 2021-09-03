Nordzucker Combines Sales And Operations, Names New COO

Published on Sep 3 2021 11:58 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Management / Nordzucker / Appointment / Alexander Godow

German sugar refiner Nordzucker has combined the operational areas of production and sales and marketing to a dedicated executive board responsibility.

The supervisory board of Nordzucker AG has appointed Alexander Godow as a member of the executive board, effective 1 January 2022. He will be in charge of sales and marketing.

CEO Dr Lars Gorissen has been leading the company’s sales and marketing department on an interim basis following the departure of Erik Bertelsen in February 2021.

Furthermore, Godow will succeed Axel Aumüller as the chief operating officer of Nordzucker from 1 March 2022.

An Experienced Professional

Godow is an experienced professional who served as the COO of the Business Unit Industry at DMK (Deutsches Milchkontor) in Zeven for several years.

Previously, he held positions including sales director at several international companies operating in the food industry and plant engineering.

Commenting on the appointment, the chairman of the supervisory board of Nordzucker, Jochen J Juister, said, “We want to combine the customer focus of sales with the efficiency of our production.

“We are very pleased that with Alexander Godow. We have found someone who, based on his professional career and personal expertise, brings experience from both areas.”

Elsewhere, Aumüller will step down from the executive board on 28 February 2022 to facilitate the merging of production and sales.

Advertisement

He will continue to provide advice and support to the company until the end of his contract term on 28 February 2023.

'Substantial Contribution'

Juister commented, “Axel Aumüller has made a substantial contribution to Nordzucker’s development into a globally active company. He has also held responsible positions in many associations to promote the reputation of the industry and the company.

“His dedication to the merger of the northern German sugar companies to form Nordzucker and his high level of engagement in the company’s expansion into eastern and northern Europe and Australia were significant.”

Aumüller has been a part of Nordzucker and its predecessor companies since 1988.

He started as a plant engineer in Baddeckenstedt and became a plant manager in Uelzen and head of production in Germany and Eastern Europe before stepping in as a member of the executive board in 2009.

Nordzucker closed its 2020/21 financial year with a 16% year-on-year increase in sales, to €1.7 billion.