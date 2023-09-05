52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Wheat Rises On Lower Supply Outlook; Corn, Soybeans Firm

By Reuters
Share this article

Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday, regaining some of last week's lost ground, as expectations of lower output in key exporting countries, including Australia underpinned the market.

Corn and soybeans rose with expectations of dry weather in the U.S. Midwest likely to hit yields.

"Australia's lower output estimate was expected but the weather in September is key," said a Singapore-based trader.

"If it remains dry in September, we are looking at further downgrades in Australia's wheat crop."

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 was up 1% at $6.01-1/4 a bushel, as of 0406 GMT, having given up more than 4% last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corn Cv1 gained 0.5% at $4.84 a bushel and soybeans Sv1 rose 0.2% to $13.71-1/4 a bushel.

Wheat Producers

Several top-producing nations have noted production issues, including Australia, Argentina and Canada.

Australia's wheat output is forecast to drop by 800,000 metric tons to 25.4 million tons from an earlier estimate and decline 36% from last year as dry weather curbs yields, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences said on Tuesday.

The Buenos Aires grains exchange said the 2023/24 wheat crop had taken a hit from extreme weather. Canada, the world's No. 4 wheat exporter, last week estimated lower output due to dry weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grain Deal

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said after talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Monday that it would soon be possible to revive the grain deal that the United Nations says helped ease a food crisis by getting Ukrainian grain to market via the Black Sea.

Russia quit the deal in July - a year after it was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey - complaining that its own food and fertiliser exports faced serious obstacles.

Russia's IKAR agriculture consultancy said Moscow could export 49.5 million metric tons (mmt) of wheat in the 2023/24 season, 2 mmt more than it previously forecast, based on a revised estimate for the country's wheat crop to 91.0 mmt from an earlier 89.5 mmt.

Egypt's state grains buyer bought about half a million metric tons of Russian wheat in a private deal, four traders told Reuters, succeeding in negotiating lower prices than those offered in the more traditional tenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soybeans Sector

In the soybeans market, concerns that dry weather harmed U.S. beans at a key development stage have fuelled a price rally.

Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago corn futures in the week ended Aug. 29, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Ukraine's 2023 Grain And Oilseed Crop Forecast Raised
2
Supply Chain

India's Rice Area Grows On Higher Prices, Cotton Sowing Lags
3
Supply Chain

French Sugar Maker Tereos Sells Factory Site To Fries Maker Agristo
4
Supply Chain

Mercadona Opens New Hub For Online Services
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com