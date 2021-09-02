ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

World Food Prices Rise In August After Two Months Of Decline: FAO

Published on Sep 2 2021 10:58 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Meat / Oil / Cereals / FAO / World Food Prices

World Food Prices Rise In August After Two Months Of Decline: FAO

World food prices jumped in August after two consecutive months of decline, pushed up by strong gains for sugar, vegetable oils and some cereals, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Rome-based Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) also said in a statement that worldwide cereal harvests would come in at nearly 2.788 billion tonnes in 2021, down on its previous estimate of 2.817 billion tonnes but still up on 2020 levels.

FAO's food price index, which tracks international prices of the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 127.4 points last month compared with 123.5 in July.

The July figure was previously given as 123.0.

On a year-on-year basis, prices were up 32.9% in August.

Food Price Index

FAO's cereal price index was 3.4% higher in August from the previous month, with lower harvest expectations in several major exporting countries shunting up world wheat prices by 8.8% month-on-month, while barely surged 9.0%.

By contrast, maize and international rice prices declined.

FAO's sugar index rose 9.6% percent from July, pushed up by concerns over frost damage to crops in Brazil, the world’s largest sugar exporter. Good production prospects in India and the European Union helped mitigate these concerns to a degree.

Vegetable oil prices rose 6.7%, with palm oil prices hitting historic highs due to continued concerns over production levels and resulting inventory drawdowns in Malaysia. Quotations for rapeseed oil and sunflower oil also rose.

Advertisement

Meat prices edged up slightly in August, as strong purchases from China supported ovine and bovine meat prices and solid import demand from East Asia and the Middle East lifted poultry prices, FAO said.

The dairy price index edged slightly lower on the month.

Forecast

FAO said the fall in its estimate for world cereal production this year was triggered by persistent drought conditions in several major producing countries.

Among the major cereals, the forecast for wheat production saw the biggest downward revision - down 15.2 million tonnes since July to 769.5 million tonnes - due mainly to adverse weather conditions in the United States, Canada, Kazakhstan and Russia.

The forecast for world cereal utilisation in 2021/22 was cut by 1.7 million tonnes from July to 2.809 billion tonnes, still 1.4% higher than in 2020/21.

The estimate for world cereal stocks by the close of seasons in 2021/22 was lowered by 27.0 million tonnes since July to 809 million tonnes, pointing to a decline of 0.9% on stock levels registered at the start of the period, FAO said.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Argentina Extends Beef Export Limits Amid 'Sharp' Price Rises

Argentina Extends Beef Export Limits Amid 'Sharp' Price Rises
Aldi Süd Expands Its Range Of Domestic Products

Aldi Süd Expands Its Range Of Domestic Products
German Meat Production Sees 1.7% Decline In H1 2021

German Meat Production Sees 1.7% Decline In H1 2021
Brazil's BRF Posts Net Loss Of $45.7m In Second Quarter

Brazil's BRF Posts Net Loss Of $45.7m In Second Quarter
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

EU Court Advisor Backs Nordzucker Over Double Jeopardy Risk In Antitrust Cases Thu, 2 Sep 2021

EU Court Advisor Backs Nordzucker Over Double Jeopardy Risk In Antitrust Cases
Jumbo Teams Up With WITRON For Automated Fresh Food Logistics Centres Thu, 2 Sep 2021

Jumbo Teams Up With WITRON For Automated Fresh Food Logistics Centres
Asia Wheat Crunch To Persist As Farmers Hold Off For Better Prices Thu, 2 Sep 2021

Asia Wheat Crunch To Persist As Farmers Hold Off For Better Prices
Walmart To Hire 20,000 Supply Chain Workers Thu, 2 Sep 2021

Walmart To Hire 20,000 Supply Chain Workers
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN