ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Strategie Grains Lowers Forecast For EU Wheat, Barley Harvests

Published on Aug 12 2021 12:28 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Wheat / EU / barley / Strategie Grains

Strategie Grains Lowers Forecast For EU Wheat, Barley Harvests

Adverse weather in the European Union has sharply reduced prospects for wheat and barley harvests, contributing to a potentially 'explosive' global supply outlook for the cereals, analyst firm Strategie Grains said.

In a monthly report, the French firm reduced its forecast for 2021 soft wheat production in the 27-country EU by 1.5 million tonnes to 131.5 million tonnes.

Wet weather in the run-up to harvesting had led to disappointing yields in France and Germany while high temperatures in June had lowered yields in Poland and northern Europe, Strategie Grains said.

The revised EU soft wheat crop forecast would nonetheless be 12.7 million tonnes above Strategie Grains' estimate of last year's output.

Harvest Prospects

But the downgrade comes as harvest prospects have also deteriorated in other exporting zones like North America and the Black Sea region.

Strategie Grains reduced its projection of world wheat production, including durum, by 14 million tonnes to 750.3 million tonnes.

Despite high prices and the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, global wheat demand was expected to expand in 2021/22. This could contribute to the stocks-to-use ratio in major exporting countries falling to its second-lowest level on record after 2012/13, Strategie Grains said.

Forecast EU soft wheat exports in 2021/22 were raised by 1.7 million tonnes from last month to 32.7 million tonnes, despite mixed quality in the EU harvest, the firm said.

Advertisement

The share of livestock feed-grade crop in the soft wheat harvest was expected to be higher than last year, reflecting the impact of heavy rain, it said.

Global Barley Output

Projected EU barley production was lowered by 2 million tonnes from July to 53.0 million tonnes, contributing to a 7 million tonne cut to Strategie Grains' forecast of global barley output.

With drought ravaging crops in major exporter Canada, the market was facing "explosive situations for barley and wheat", putting the onus on maize (corn) to pick up additional demand for livestock feed, it said.

Forecast EU maize production was raised to 66.3 million tonnes from 65.7 million in July. Rain has boosted crops in France, Germany and Poland, offsetting reduced prospects in Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria due to dryness, it said.

In June, the European Commission trimmed its forecast of usable production of common wheat in European Union's 27 member countries in 2021/22 to 125.8 million tonnes from 126.2 million estimated last month.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

France Lowers Wheat Crop Forecast

France Lowers Wheat Crop Forecast
Russian Bread Makers Plan To Raise Prices: Report

Russian Bread Makers Plan To Raise Prices: Report
Heat Wave Bakes Wheat, Fruit Crops In The US Pacific Northwest

Heat Wave Bakes Wheat, Fruit Crops In The US Pacific Northwest
EU, UK Expect Big Wheat Crop Amid Quality Concerns

EU, UK Expect Big Wheat Crop Amid Quality Concerns
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Barry Callebaut To Track Sustainability In Coconut Supply Chain Thu, 12 Aug 2021

Barry Callebaut To Track Sustainability In Coconut Supply Chain
MATRADE Unveils MIHAS 2021 Thu, 12 Aug 2021

MATRADE Unveils MIHAS 2021
Russia And Moldova Agree To Lift Trade Restrictions Thu, 12 Aug 2021

Russia And Moldova Agree To Lift Trade Restrictions
John Lewis Partnership Takes On Distribution Centre From Tesco Wed, 11 Aug 2021

John Lewis Partnership Takes On Distribution Centre From Tesco
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN