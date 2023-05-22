European Retailers Honoured In PLMA International Salute to Excellence Awards

Retailers including REWE Group, Dirk Rossmann, Md S.p.A, Coop Italia, Aldi Netherlands, A.S. Watson and Musgrave Retail Partners Ireland were among the big winners in the 2023 International Salute to Excellence Awards, organised by PLMA.

The winners, including 39 retailers from 20 different countries. were announced ahead of PLMA's 'World of Private Label' trade show, which takes place in Amsterdam on 23 and 24 May.

Commenting on this year's selection of winners, Leonique White, PLMA’s director of trade and retail relations, said, “The best-of-the-best in innovation, concept and quality in private label was brought to the table. It’s amazing to see what retailers and their suppliers developed in the past year.”

Country By Country

Germany and Italy emerged as the top-performing countries with 15 awards each, while the Netherlands secured 12 awards, Denmark's retailers were honoured with eight awards, and both Ireland and Spain claimed seven awards each. France received six awards.

The remaining 31 awards were distributed among retailers from Portugal, the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Turkey, China, and South Africa, exemplifying the global reach and diverse talent within the retail sector.

In Germany, REWE Group (including Penny) took home seven awards, with drugstore chain Dirk Rossmann taking six honours and Globus also named among the winners.

In Italy, Md S.p.A (six awards) and Coop Italia (four awards) were the top recipients, with other winners including CRAI Secom, Despar and Vega Società Cooperativa.

In the Netherlands, discounter Aldi and A.S.Watson, which operates the Kruidvat chain, each received five awards, while Etos was also named as a winner.

In Spain, the seven awards presented were shared by Eroski and Consum, while in France, Carrefour, Auchan and Monoprix shared the spoils.

Another notable winner was Irish operator Musgrave Retail Partners Ireland, which received seven awards.

List Of Winners

The full list of winners, in alphabetical order, is: A.S. Watson Benelux (The Netherlands); ALDI (Belgium); ALDI (The Netherlands); Auchan (France); Axfood/Dagab Purchasing & Logistics (Sweden); Carrefour (France); CarrefourSA (Turkey); Consum Coop.V. (Spain); Coop (Denmark); Coop Italia (Italy); COOP Jednota (Slovakia); Coop Norge SA (Norway); Coop Trading (Denmark); CRAI Secom (Italy); Dagrofa (Denmark); Despar (Italy); Dirk Rossmann (Germany); EROSKI (Spain); Etos (The Netherlands); EVA (RUSH LLC) (Ukraine); GLOBUS Markthallen Holding (Germany); Hangzhou Miaomanfen E-commerce (China); Marks & Spencer (United Kingdom); MD S.p.A. (Italy); METRO Commerce Group (China); Migros Ticaret A.Ş. (Turkey); Modelo Continente Hipermercados, SA (Portugal); Monoprix (France); Musgrave Retail Partners Ireland (Ireland); Penny (Germany); Pingo Doce Distribuição Alimentar (Portugal); REMA 1000 (Denmark); REMA 1000 (Norway); REWE Group (Germany); Rohlik Group (Czech Republic); Salling Group (Denmark); SHIZU Group (China); SOK (Finland), Sopharma Trading (Bulgaria); Vega Società Cooperativa (Italy); and Woolworths (South Africa).

Judging Process

A total of 525 products were assessed by the team of judges, which comprised former retailers, chefs, marketing professionals, nutritionists, and journalists.

Trends noted by the judges as part of the judging programme included heightened focus on sustainability; products aimed at meeting specific consumer niches; healthy indulgence; local sourcing; DOP and PGI claims; new flavour combinations and plant-based solutions.

