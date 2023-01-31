A total of 16 different retailers, hailing from nine European countries, have been named as winners in the 2023 European Private Label Awards, which celebrate excellence in store-brand innovation.

This year's winners include ABBI Holding (Italy), Albert Heijn/Etos (Netherlands), Aldi France, Aldi Italia, BWG Foods/SPAR Ireland, Conad (Italy), Consum (Spain), Coop (Italy), Coop Trading (Denmark), Desarrollo de Marcas/Euromadi (Spain), Lidl Denmark, Migros Ticaret (Turkey), Pingo Doce (Portugal), REWE Group (Germany) and Salling Group (Denmark).

Awards were presented in 17 grocery categories, as well as four cross-category 'Best of the Best' Awards: Innovative Product of The Year, Packaging Excellence Award, Sustainable Product of the Year and Taste Excellence Award.

A full list of winners can be found below.

"Amidst a growing cost-of-living crisis, increased numbers of consumers are turning to private label to save money, discovering products that exceed the standards they are used to in a particular category,” said Stephen Wynne-Jones, editor, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

“The winners and finalists in this year's European Private Label Awards demonstrate why store brands continue to be a force to be reckoned with."

2023 EUROPEAN PRIVATE LABEL AWARDS WINNERS

Ambient Grocery

WINNER

Product: Crema Spalmabile al Pistacchio

Retailer: Aldi Italy

Manufacturer: Antichi Sapori dell’Etna S.r.l.

FINALISTS

Product: Pirkka Parhaat Pizza Fish in Rapeseed Oil

Retailer: Kesko

Manufacturer: Pielisen Kalajaloste Oy

Product: Deleitum Anchovies in Olive Oil

Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas/Euromadi

Manufacturer: Consorcio Español Conservero, SA

Product: Pane Guttiau (Sardinian Carasau Flatbread)

Retailer: ABBI Holding

Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti

Beverages (Alcoholic)

WINNER

Product: Birra 11 Paralleli Italian Pale Ale

Retailer: Conad

Manufacturer: Target 2000 S.p.A.

FINALISTS

Product: Coop Vermouth Bianco

Retailer: Coop Italia

Manufacturer: Dilmoor/Break Packaging Design

Product: WOW Syrah/WOW Riesling

Retailer: REMA 1000

Manufacturer: Globus Wine

Product: Start-Up Beer – Pale Ale

Retailer: Gorillas

Manufacturer: Themakers.ai GmbH

Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)

WINNER

Product: Fru Swing – Mirtillo, Papaya, Ananas, Mela

Retailer: Coop Italia

Manufacturer: Macè S.r.l./Break Packaging Design

FINALISTS

Product: REWE To Go Kirschblütentee

Retailer: REWE Group

Manufacturer: AMC Deutschland GmbH

Product: Aldi Organic Ginger Juice

Retailer: Aldi Belgium

Manufacturer: Bee&Cee B.V.

Product: Bio Primo Bioland Apple Schorle DPG 500ml

Retailer: Müller

Manufacturer: ESH GmbH

Breakfast Products

WINNER

Product: Anadolu Lezzetleri Mardin Pastry with Dates

Retailer: Migros Ticaret

Manufacturer: Tafe Gida Mad.san.ve Ti̇c.a.ş

FINALISTS

Product: Coop 365 Crispbread

Retailer: Coop Trading

Manufacturer: Dr. Klaus Karg KG

Product: Pingo Doce Super Breakfast Cocoa Cinnamon

Retailer: Pingo Doce

Manufacturer: Pingo Doce Distribuição Alimentar, SA

Product: Golden Bridge Copos de Arroz y Trigo

Retailer: Aldi Spain

Manufacturer: Cerealto Foods

Confectionery

WINNER

Product: Salling Princip White Chocolate with Liquorice

Retailer: Salling Group

Manufacturer: Eliza Chokolade

FINALISTS

Product: Food for Future No Cow Bons

Retailer: REWE Group

Manufacturer: Stollwerck GmbH

Product: SPAR Brownie Pretzel Milk Chocolate

Retailer: SPAR Netherlands

Manufacturer: Droste

Product: Sweet & Salty Crispies

Retailer: Coop Trading

Manufacturer: FoodMan AS

Convenience Foods/Food To Go

WINNER

Product: Bistro’Vite Poke Bowl

Retailer: Aldi France

Manufacturer: Mix Buffet

FINALISTS

Product: I Piatti Pronti

Retailer: ABBI Holding

Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti

Product: Tasty Time Salade Schotel Oriëntals

Retailer: Aldi Netherlands

Manufacturer: Plukon Convenience B.V.

Product: Loc Marée Filets de Cabillaud – Fish & Chips

Retailer: Aldi France

Manufacturer: Cité Marine S.A.S.

Dairy Products

WINNER

Product: SPAR Select Vintage Irish Cheddar

Retailer: BWG Foods/SPAR Ireland

Manufacturer: Kerry/Horgans Delicatessen Supplies

FINALISTS

Product: Gut Bio Kefir de Vaca

Retailer: Aldi Spain

Manufacturer: Cantero de Letur

Product: Salling Princip Organic Dill and Lemon Cream Cheese

Retailer: Salling Group

Manufacturer: Løgismose Meyers A/S

Product: Engvang Organic Red Crystal Cheese

Retailer: Lidl Denmark

Manufacturer: Them Andelsmejeri

Free-From Foods

WINNER

Product: Pingo Doce Portuguese Dairy-Free Banana Ice Cream

Retailer: Pingo Doce

Manufacturer: Pingo Doce Distribuição Alimentar, SA

FINALISTS

Product: Pingo Doce Dairy-Free Chocolate Ice-Cream Sandwich

Retailer: Pingo Doce

Manufacturer: Pingo Doce Distribuição Alimentar, SA

Product: Hot Damn! Oat Drink Barista

Retailer: Gorillas

Manufacturer: Themakers.ai GmbH

Product: Lidl Deluxe Gluten-Free Bars

Retailer: Lidl

Manufacturer: Lidl Deutschland GmbH

Frozen Food

WINNER

Product: En Bid af Danmark (‘A Taste of Denmark’) Organic Vanilla Ice Cream

Retailer: Lidl Denmark

Manufacturer: Skarø Is

FINALISTS

Product: Stecco Gelato Panna e Pistacchio di Sicilia

Retailer: Conad

Manufacturer: Eskigel S.r.l.

Product: Salling Øko Salted Caramel Brownie

Retailer: Salling Group

Manufacturer: Geia Food

Product: Cono Gelato Panna e Frutti Rossi

Retailer: Conad

Manufacturer: Eskigel S.r.l.

Meal Accompaniments

WINNER

Product: Anadolu Lezzetleri Kastamonu Siyez Bulgur (Einkorn Wheat)

Retailer: Migros Ticaret

Manufacturer: Tokali Gida İnş.enerji̇ Madenci̇li̇k Orman Ürünl.san.

FINALISTS

Product: Salling Princip Linguine with Squid Ink

Retailer: Salling Group

Manufacturer: Pastificio Marella

Product: REWE Beste Wahl Tagliatelle

Retailer: REWE Group

Manufacturer: Hans Henglein & Sohn GmbH

Product: Änglamark Organic Grapes

Retailer: Coop Trading

Manufacturer: Moyca Grapes, Spain/GrapeHub, Holland

Meat and Seafood

WINNER

Product: I Ravioli di Granchio Reale e Caviale

Retailer: ABBI Holding

Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti

FINALISTS

Product: REMA 1000 Free-Range Pork Sausages with Gouda Cheese

Retailer: REMA 1000

Manufacturer: Delika Food Group A/S

Product: PorSi Select – Sardinhas sem Pele e sem Espinhas com Pimento/em Azeite/em Tomate

Retailer: Intermarché Portugal

Manufacturer: ITMP Alimentar, SA

Product: REWE Beste Wahl Isländischer Saibling

Retailer: REWE Group

Manufacturer: Skalavik GmbH

Non-Food (Household)

WINNER

Product: Änglamark Refill Window-Cleaning Spray

Retailer: Coop Trading

Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic

FINALISTS

Product: Big Jeff Sustainable Charcoal

Retailer: Action

Manufacturer: Action Service & Distributie B.V.

Product: Axfood Såklart Dish Wash and Kitchen Spray

Retailer: Axfood

Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic

Product: Romeo Holistic Premium Dog Food

Retailer: Aldi Belgium

Manufacturer: United Petfood Producers N.V.

Non-Food (Personal Care)

WINNER

Product: Etos Baby Pure & Organic Range

Retailer: Albert Heijn/Etos

Manufacturer: Allison

FINALISTS

Product: Duchesse Nature Washable Period Pad

Retailer: Müller

Manufacturer: Actifar SRL

Product: REMA 1000 Simple Living Natural Personal-Care Range

Retailer: REMA 1000

Manufacturer: Allison

Product: Lab System Kalahari-Melone Kopfhaut Stärkungs-Elixir

Retailer: Müller

Manufacturer: Heinrich Hagner GmbH & Co.

Sauces and Condiments

WINNER

Product: Aceite de Oliva Virgen Extra Arbequina

Retailer: Consum

Manufacturer: Aires de Jaén

FINALISTS

Product: Pesto Pistacchio

Retailer: Aldi Italy

Manufacturer: Campo d’Oro S.r.l.

Product: En Bid af Danmark (‘A Taste of Denmark’) Organic Apple Vinegar

Retailer: Lidl Denmark

Manufacturer: Fra Fejø

Product: Pesto Fresco con Aglio di Vessalico (Fresh Pesto with Vessalico Garlic)

Retailer: ABBI Holding

Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti

Snacking Products

WINNER

Product: Salling Princip Almonds with Rosemary

Retailer: Salling Group

Manufacturer: Quival S.A.

FINALISTS

Product: Deleitum Artisanal Chips

Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas/Euromadi

Manufacturer: Garijo Baigorri SL

Product: SPAR Speculoos Caramelised Biscuits

Retailer: SPAR International

Manufacturer: Pally Biscuits B.V.

Product: Bio Primo Bioland Tomato & Basil Kettle Chips/Crisps

Retailer: Müller

Manufacturer: Aroma Snacks GmbH

Tea, Coffee and Hot Drinks

WINNER

Product: Alteza Intense Organic Coffee Capsules

Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas/Euromadi

Manufacturer: Coffee Productions S.L.

FINALISTS

Product: Salling Princip Primissáo Medium-Roasted Coffee Beans

Retailer: Salling Group

Manufacturer: Estate Coffee

Product: ABBI Capsule Caffè

Retailer: ABBI Holding

Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti

Product: Moreno Coffee Capsules Ristretto

Retailer: Aldi Netherlands

Manufacturer: Delica AG

Vegetarian and Vegan

WINNER

Product: REWE To Go Vegan Orzo Salatschale

Retailer: REWE Group

Manufacturer: Plukon Convenience Dronten B.V.

FINALISTS

Product: Food for Future Vegane Currywurst

Retailer: REWE Group

Manufacturer: Vevia 4 You GmbH & Co. KG

Product: Änglamark Vegan and Organic Ravioli

Retailer: Coop Trading

Manufacturer: Foodstho NV

Product: Verso Natura – Burger Vegetale agli Spinaci Biologico (Vegetable Burger with Organic Spinach)

Retailer: Conad

Manufacturer: Kioene S.p.A.

BEST OF THE BEST

Innovative Product Of The Year

WINNER

Product: Food for Future No Cow Bons

Retailer: REWE Group

Manufacturer: Stollwerck GmbH

These vegan chocolate bonbons – part of REWE’s Food for Future range – are made with coconut milk powder instead of traditional dairy ingredients. According to the retailer, these were an immediate success upon launch, with consumers appreciating both the vegan positioning and the quality of the product. The judges praised the “innovative” use of ingredients as delivering the same flavour and texture as regular chocolate, noting that this was a “positive” message to put out in the confectionery category.

Taste Excellence Award

WINNER

Product: Crema Spalmabile al Pistacchio

Retailer: Aldi Italy

Manufacturer: Antichi Sapori dell’Etna S.r.l.

Aldi Italy used PDO-certified pistachios from Sicily to develop this green pistachio cream, which it positions as a healthy and delicious alternative to other confectionery creams. The judges described this as an “indulgent” product, which boasted an “exceptional” and “delicious” taste, while praising its “innovative” sourcing credentials.

Packaging Excellence Award

WINNER

Product: I Piatti Pronti

Retailer: ABBI Holding

Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti

The La Rosa dei Gusti range includes Lasagna al ragù, Farro e Mazzancolle, Vitello Tonnato, Cannelloni Ricotta e Spinaci, and Polpo con Patate – a selection of convenient meals based on the finest Italian gastronomy. All are prepared using high-pressure processing (HPP) technology, which maintains the flavour and quality of the original recipe, making the dishes easy to prepare and serve. The judges praised the “excellent” concept and “great” taste, noting that the use of HPP technology ensures that the flavours are retained. They described it as a “fantastic” product that “must look great in store”.

Sustainable Product of the Year

WINNER

Product: En Bid af Danmark (‘A Taste of Denmark’) Organic Apple Vinegar

Retailer: Lidl Denmark

Manufacturer: Fra Fejø

This organic apple vinegar from Lidl Denmark is produced using discarded apple cores from the retailer’s own production processes, helping to reduce food waste and promote a circular economy. It forms part of Lidl’s En Bid af Danmark range, which seeks to promote foods of 100% Danish origin. The judges praised Lidl’s efforts to adopt “waste valorisation” with this product, helping to “contribute to a circular economy” in the process. This “innovative” product also boasted a “very good” taste, they noted.

