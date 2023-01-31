52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
Private Label

European Private Label Awards 2023 – Winners Announced

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

A total of 16 different retailers, hailing from nine European countries, have been named as winners in the 2023 European Private Label Awards, which celebrate excellence in store-brand innovation.

This year's winners include ABBI Holding (Italy), Albert Heijn/Etos (Netherlands), Aldi France, Aldi Italia, BWG Foods/SPAR Ireland, Conad (Italy), Consum (Spain), Coop (Italy), Coop Trading (Denmark), Desarrollo de Marcas/Euromadi (Spain), Lidl Denmark, Migros Ticaret (Turkey), Pingo Doce (Portugal), REWE Group (Germany) and Salling Group (Denmark).

Awards were presented in 17 grocery categories, as well as four cross-category 'Best of the Best' Awards: Innovative Product of The Year, Packaging Excellence Award, Sustainable Product of the Year and Taste Excellence Award.

A full list of winners can be found below.

"Amidst a growing cost-of-living crisis, increased numbers of consumers are turning to private label to save money, discovering products that exceed the standards they are used to in a particular category,” said Stephen Wynne-Jones, editor, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

“The winners and finalists in this year's European Private Label Awards demonstrate why store brands continue to be a force to be reckoned with."

The entry process is NOW OPEN for next year’s edition of the European Private Label Awards – log on to privatelabelawards.com.

ABOUT THE AWARDS

The European Private Label Awards were launched by ESM in 2017, to determine the most impactful and innovative private-label brands on sale in Europe’s supermarkets. Open to both retailers and suppliers, the awards celebrate the best of store brand innovation on a pan-European level.

As part of the process, judges are asked to assess each product in terms of three important metrics: innovation, presentation and taste. All products are all assessed in terms of their suitability for a ‘best of the best’ award, acknowledging the stand-out products in the overall competition.

ESM would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our expert team of judges, including André Michel (IPLC), Hermann Sievers (SMK-Consult), Sebastiaan Schreijen (RaboResearch Food & Agri), Lucy Ingram (IGD); Loe Limpens (HEMA), Valerie Rice (Valerie Rice & Associates), Derek Reilly (Aramark), Brian Daly (Brian Daly Consulting), Maev Martin (Checkout), Emily Hourican (Hospitality Ireland), and Mark Kelly (ESM: European Supermarket Magazine).

More information about the judging process can be found here.

2023 EUROPEAN PRIVATE LABEL AWARDS WINNERS

Ambient Grocery

WINNER

Product: Crema Spalmabile al Pistacchio
Retailer: Aldi Italy
Manufacturer: Antichi Sapori dell’Etna S.r.l.

FINALISTS

Product: Pirkka Parhaat Pizza Fish in Rapeseed Oil
Retailer: Kesko
Manufacturer: Pielisen Kalajaloste Oy

Product: Deleitum Anchovies in Olive Oil
Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas/Euromadi
Manufacturer: Consorcio Español Conservero, SA

Product: Pane Guttiau (Sardinian Carasau Flatbread)
Retailer: ABBI Holding
Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti

Beverages (Alcoholic)

WINNER

Product: Birra 11 Paralleli Italian Pale Ale
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Target 2000 S.p.A.

FINALISTS

Product: Coop Vermouth Bianco
Retailer: Coop Italia
Manufacturer: Dilmoor/Break Packaging Design

Product: WOW Syrah/WOW Riesling
Retailer: REMA 1000
Manufacturer: Globus Wine

Product: Start-Up Beer – Pale Ale
Retailer: Gorillas
Manufacturer: Themakers.ai GmbH

Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)

WINNER

Product: Fru Swing – Mirtillo, Papaya, Ananas, Mela
Retailer: Coop Italia
Manufacturer: Macè S.r.l./Break Packaging Design

FINALISTS

Product: REWE To Go Kirschblütentee
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: AMC Deutschland GmbH

Product: Aldi Organic Ginger Juice
Retailer: Aldi Belgium
Manufacturer: Bee&Cee B.V.

Product: Bio Primo Bioland Apple Schorle DPG 500ml
Retailer: Müller
Manufacturer: ESH GmbH

Breakfast Products

WINNER

Product: Anadolu Lezzetleri Mardin Pastry with Dates
Retailer: Migros Ticaret
Manufacturer: Tafe Gida Mad.san.ve Ti̇c.a.ş

FINALISTS

Product: Coop 365 Crispbread
Retailer: Coop Trading
Manufacturer: Dr. Klaus Karg KG

Product: Pingo Doce Super Breakfast Cocoa Cinnamon
Retailer: Pingo Doce
Manufacturer: Pingo Doce Distribuição Alimentar, SA

Product: Golden Bridge Copos de Arroz y Trigo
Retailer: Aldi Spain
Manufacturer: Cerealto Foods

Confectionery

WINNER

Product: Salling Princip White Chocolate with Liquorice
Retailer: Salling Group
Manufacturer: Eliza Chokolade

FINALISTS

Product: Food for Future No Cow Bons
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: Stollwerck GmbH

Product: SPAR Brownie Pretzel Milk Chocolate
Retailer: SPAR Netherlands
Manufacturer: Droste

Product: Sweet & Salty Crispies
Retailer: Coop Trading
Manufacturer: FoodMan AS

Convenience Foods/Food To Go

WINNER

Product: Bistro’Vite Poke Bowl
Retailer: Aldi France
Manufacturer: Mix Buffet

FINALISTS

Product: I Piatti Pronti
Retailer: ABBI Holding
Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti

Product: Tasty Time Salade Schotel Oriëntals
Retailer: Aldi Netherlands
Manufacturer: Plukon Convenience B.V.

Product: Loc Marée Filets de Cabillaud – Fish & Chips
Retailer: Aldi France
Manufacturer: Cité Marine S.A.S.

Dairy Products

WINNER

Product: SPAR Select Vintage Irish Cheddar
Retailer: BWG Foods/SPAR Ireland
Manufacturer: Kerry/Horgans Delicatessen Supplies

FINALISTS

Product: Gut Bio Kefir de Vaca
Retailer: Aldi Spain
Manufacturer: Cantero de Letur

Product: Salling Princip Organic Dill and Lemon Cream Cheese
Retailer: Salling Group
Manufacturer: Løgismose Meyers A/S

Product: Engvang Organic Red Crystal Cheese
Retailer: Lidl Denmark
Manufacturer: Them Andelsmejeri

Free-From Foods

WINNER

Product: Pingo Doce Portuguese Dairy-Free Banana Ice Cream
Retailer: Pingo Doce
Manufacturer: Pingo Doce Distribuição Alimentar, SA

FINALISTS

Product: Pingo Doce Dairy-Free Chocolate Ice-Cream Sandwich
Retailer: Pingo Doce
Manufacturer: Pingo Doce Distribuição Alimentar, SA

Product: Hot Damn! Oat Drink Barista
Retailer: Gorillas
Manufacturer: Themakers.ai GmbH

Product: Lidl Deluxe Gluten-Free Bars
Retailer: Lidl
Manufacturer: Lidl Deutschland GmbH

Frozen Food

WINNER

Product: En Bid af Danmark (‘A Taste of Denmark’) Organic Vanilla Ice Cream
Retailer: Lidl Denmark
Manufacturer: Skarø Is

FINALISTS

Product: Stecco Gelato Panna e Pistacchio di Sicilia
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Eskigel S.r.l.

Product: Salling Øko Salted Caramel Brownie
Retailer: Salling Group
Manufacturer: Geia Food

Product: Cono Gelato Panna e Frutti Rossi
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Eskigel S.r.l.

Meal Accompaniments

WINNER

Product: Anadolu Lezzetleri Kastamonu Siyez Bulgur (Einkorn Wheat)
Retailer: Migros Ticaret
Manufacturer: Tokali Gida İnş.enerji̇ Madenci̇li̇k Orman Ürünl.san.

FINALISTS

Product: Salling Princip Linguine with Squid Ink
Retailer: Salling Group
Manufacturer: Pastificio Marella

Product: REWE Beste Wahl Tagliatelle
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: Hans Henglein & Sohn GmbH

Product: Änglamark Organic Grapes
Retailer: Coop Trading
Manufacturer: Moyca Grapes, Spain/GrapeHub, Holland

Meat and Seafood

WINNER

Product: I Ravioli di Granchio Reale e Caviale
Retailer: ABBI Holding
Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti

FINALISTS

Product: REMA 1000 Free-Range Pork Sausages with Gouda Cheese
Retailer: REMA 1000
Manufacturer: Delika Food Group A/S

Product: PorSi Select – Sardinhas sem Pele e sem Espinhas com Pimento/em Azeite/em Tomate
Retailer: Intermarché Portugal
Manufacturer: ITMP Alimentar, SA

Product: REWE Beste Wahl Isländischer Saibling
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: Skalavik GmbH

Non-Food (Household)

WINNER

Product: Änglamark Refill Window-Cleaning Spray
Retailer: Coop Trading
Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic

FINALISTS

Product: Big Jeff Sustainable Charcoal
Retailer: Action
Manufacturer: Action Service & Distributie B.V.

Product: Axfood Såklart Dish Wash and Kitchen Spray
Retailer: Axfood
Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic

Product: Romeo Holistic Premium Dog Food
Retailer: Aldi Belgium
Manufacturer: United Petfood Producers N.V.

Non-Food (Personal Care)

WINNER

Product: Etos Baby Pure & Organic Range
Retailer: Albert Heijn/Etos
Manufacturer: Allison

FINALISTS

Product: Duchesse Nature Washable Period Pad
Retailer: Müller
Manufacturer: Actifar SRL

Product: REMA 1000 Simple Living Natural Personal-Care Range
Retailer: REMA 1000
Manufacturer: Allison

Product: Lab System Kalahari-Melone Kopfhaut Stärkungs-Elixir
Retailer: Müller
Manufacturer: Heinrich Hagner GmbH & Co.

Sauces and Condiments

WINNER

Product: Aceite de Oliva Virgen Extra Arbequina
Retailer: Consum
Manufacturer: Aires de Jaén

FINALISTS

Product: Pesto Pistacchio
Retailer: Aldi Italy
Manufacturer: Campo d’Oro S.r.l.

Product: En Bid af Danmark (‘A Taste of Denmark’) Organic Apple Vinegar
Retailer: Lidl Denmark
Manufacturer: Fra Fejø

Product: Pesto Fresco con Aglio di Vessalico (Fresh Pesto with Vessalico Garlic)
Retailer: ABBI Holding
Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti

Snacking Products

WINNER

Product: Salling Princip Almonds with Rosemary
Retailer: Salling Group
Manufacturer: Quival S.A.

FINALISTS

Product: Deleitum Artisanal Chips
Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas/Euromadi
Manufacturer: Garijo Baigorri SL

Product: SPAR Speculoos Caramelised Biscuits
Retailer: SPAR International
Manufacturer: Pally Biscuits B.V.

Product: Bio Primo Bioland Tomato & Basil Kettle Chips/Crisps
Retailer: Müller
Manufacturer: Aroma Snacks GmbH

Tea, Coffee and Hot Drinks

WINNER

Product: Alteza Intense Organic Coffee Capsules
Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas/Euromadi
Manufacturer: Coffee Productions S.L.

FINALISTS

Product: Salling Princip Primissáo Medium-Roasted Coffee Beans
Retailer: Salling Group
Manufacturer: Estate Coffee

Product: ABBI Capsule Caffè
Retailer: ABBI Holding
Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti

Product: Moreno Coffee Capsules Ristretto
Retailer: Aldi Netherlands
Manufacturer: Delica AG

Vegetarian and Vegan

WINNER

Product: REWE To Go Vegan Orzo Salatschale
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: Plukon Convenience Dronten B.V.

FINALISTS

Product: Food for Future Vegane Currywurst
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: Vevia 4 You GmbH & Co. KG

Product: Änglamark Vegan and Organic Ravioli
Retailer: Coop Trading
Manufacturer: Foodstho NV

Product: Verso Natura – Burger Vegetale agli Spinaci Biologico (Vegetable Burger with Organic Spinach)
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Kioene S.p.A.

BEST OF THE BEST

Innovative Product Of The Year

WINNER

Product: Food for Future No Cow Bons
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: Stollwerck GmbH

These vegan chocolate bonbons – part of REWE’s Food for Future range – are made with coconut milk powder instead of traditional dairy ingredients. According to the retailer, these were an immediate success upon launch, with consumers appreciating both the vegan positioning and the quality of the product. The judges praised the “innovative” use of ingredients as delivering the same flavour and texture as regular chocolate, noting that this was a “positive” message to put out in the confectionery category.

Taste Excellence Award

WINNER

Product: Crema Spalmabile al Pistacchio
Retailer: Aldi Italy
Manufacturer: Antichi Sapori dell’Etna S.r.l.

Aldi Italy used PDO-certified pistachios from Sicily to develop this green pistachio cream, which it positions as a healthy and delicious alternative to other confectionery creams. The judges described this as an “indulgent” product, which boasted an “exceptional” and “delicious” taste, while praising its “innovative” sourcing credentials.

Packaging Excellence Award

WINNER

Product: I Piatti Pronti
Retailer: ABBI Holding
Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti

The La Rosa dei Gusti range includes Lasagna al ragù, Farro e Mazzancolle, Vitello Tonnato, Cannelloni Ricotta e Spinaci, and Polpo con Patate – a selection of convenient meals based on the finest Italian gastronomy. All are prepared using high-pressure processing (HPP) technology, which maintains the flavour and quality of the original recipe, making the dishes easy to prepare and serve. The judges praised the “excellent” concept and “great” taste, noting that the use of HPP technology ensures that the flavours are retained. They described it as a “fantastic” product that “must look great in store”.

Sustainable Product of the Year

WINNER

Product: En Bid af Danmark (‘A Taste of Denmark’) Organic Apple Vinegar
Retailer: Lidl Denmark
Manufacturer: Fra Fejø

This organic apple vinegar from Lidl Denmark is produced using discarded apple cores from the retailer’s own production processes, helping to reduce food waste and promote a circular economy. It forms part of Lidl’s En Bid af Danmark range, which seeks to promote foods of 100% Danish origin. The judges praised Lidl’s efforts to adopt “waste valorisation” with this product, helping to “contribute to a circular economy” in the process. This “innovative” product also boasted a “very good” taste, they noted.

More information about the judging process can be found here. The entry process is NOW OPEN for next year’s edition of the European Private Label Awards – log on to privatelabelawards.com.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Private Label news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

Private-Label Sales Set New Record High In Italy
2
Private Label

Greencore Forecasts Annual Earnings At Lower End Of Expectations
3
Private Label

Continente Unveils 'Vintage Collection' Fashion Range
4
Private Label

Intermarché Awarded Animal-Welfare Certificate For PorSi Chicken Product
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com