A total of 16 different retailers, hailing from nine European countries, have been named as winners in the 2023 European Private Label Awards, which celebrate excellence in store-brand innovation.
This year's winners include ABBI Holding (Italy), Albert Heijn/Etos (Netherlands), Aldi France, Aldi Italia, BWG Foods/SPAR Ireland, Conad (Italy), Consum (Spain), Coop (Italy), Coop Trading (Denmark), Desarrollo de Marcas/Euromadi (Spain), Lidl Denmark, Migros Ticaret (Turkey), Pingo Doce (Portugal), REWE Group (Germany) and Salling Group (Denmark).
Awards were presented in 17 grocery categories, as well as four cross-category 'Best of the Best' Awards: Innovative Product of The Year, Packaging Excellence Award, Sustainable Product of the Year and Taste Excellence Award.
A full list of winners can be found below.
"Amidst a growing cost-of-living crisis, increased numbers of consumers are turning to private label to save money, discovering products that exceed the standards they are used to in a particular category,” said Stephen Wynne-Jones, editor, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.
“The winners and finalists in this year's European Private Label Awards demonstrate why store brands continue to be a force to be reckoned with."
The entry process is NOW OPEN for next year’s edition of the European Private Label Awards – log on to privatelabelawards.com.
ABOUT THE AWARDS
The European Private Label Awards were launched by ESM in 2017, to determine the most impactful and innovative private-label brands on sale in Europe’s supermarkets. Open to both retailers and suppliers, the awards celebrate the best of store brand innovation on a pan-European level.
As part of the process, judges are asked to assess each product in terms of three important metrics: innovation, presentation and taste. All products are all assessed in terms of their suitability for a ‘best of the best’ award, acknowledging the stand-out products in the overall competition.
ESM would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our expert team of judges, including André Michel (IPLC), Hermann Sievers (SMK-Consult), Sebastiaan Schreijen (RaboResearch Food & Agri), Lucy Ingram (IGD); Loe Limpens (HEMA), Valerie Rice (Valerie Rice & Associates), Derek Reilly (Aramark), Brian Daly (Brian Daly Consulting), Maev Martin (Checkout), Emily Hourican (Hospitality Ireland), and Mark Kelly (ESM: European Supermarket Magazine).
More information about the judging process can be found here.
2023 EUROPEAN PRIVATE LABEL AWARDS WINNERS
Ambient Grocery
Congratulations to Aldi Italy, winner of the Ambient Grocery category in the 2023 European Private Label Awards, for its Crema Spalmabile al Pistacchio! Also congratulations to manufacturer Antichi Sapori dell’Etna Srl
WINNER
Product: Crema Spalmabile al Pistacchio
Retailer: Aldi Italy
Manufacturer: Antichi Sapori dell’Etna S.r.l.
FINALISTS
Product: Pirkka Parhaat Pizza Fish in Rapeseed Oil
Retailer: Kesko
Manufacturer: Pielisen Kalajaloste Oy
Product: Deleitum Anchovies in Olive Oil
Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas/Euromadi
Manufacturer: Consorcio Español Conservero, SA
Product: Pane Guttiau (Sardinian Carasau Flatbread)
Retailer: ABBI Holding
Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti
Beverages (Alcoholic)
WINNER
Product: Birra 11 Paralleli Italian Pale Ale
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Target 2000 S.p.A.
FINALISTS
Product: Coop Vermouth Bianco
Retailer: Coop Italia
Manufacturer: Dilmoor/Break Packaging Design
Product: WOW Syrah/WOW Riesling
Retailer: REMA 1000
Manufacturer: Globus Wine
Product: Start-Up Beer – Pale Ale
Retailer: Gorillas
Manufacturer: Themakers.ai GmbH
Beverages (Non-Alcoholic)
WINNER
Product: Fru Swing – Mirtillo, Papaya, Ananas, Mela
Retailer: Coop Italia
Manufacturer: Macè S.r.l./Break Packaging Design
FINALISTS
Product: REWE To Go Kirschblütentee
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: AMC Deutschland GmbH
Product: Aldi Organic Ginger Juice
Retailer: Aldi Belgium
Manufacturer: Bee&Cee B.V.
Product: Bio Primo Bioland Apple Schorle DPG 500ml
Retailer: Müller
Manufacturer: ESH GmbH
Breakfast Products
WINNER
Product: Anadolu Lezzetleri Mardin Pastry with Dates
Retailer: Migros Ticaret
Manufacturer: Tafe Gida Mad.san.ve Ti̇c.a.ş
FINALISTS
Product: Coop 365 Crispbread
Retailer: Coop Trading
Manufacturer: Dr. Klaus Karg KG
Product: Pingo Doce Super Breakfast Cocoa Cinnamon
Retailer: Pingo Doce
Manufacturer: Pingo Doce Distribuição Alimentar, SA
Product: Golden Bridge Copos de Arroz y Trigo
Retailer: Aldi Spain
Manufacturer: Cerealto Foods
Confectionery
WINNER
Product: Salling Princip White Chocolate with Liquorice
Retailer: Salling Group
Manufacturer: Eliza Chokolade
FINALISTS
Product: Food for Future No Cow Bons
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: Stollwerck GmbH
Product: SPAR Brownie Pretzel Milk Chocolate
Retailer: SPAR Netherlands
Manufacturer: Droste
Product: Sweet & Salty Crispies
Retailer: Coop Trading
Manufacturer: FoodMan AS
Convenience Foods/Food To Go
WINNER
Product: Bistro’Vite Poke Bowl
Retailer: Aldi France
Manufacturer: Mix Buffet
FINALISTS
Product: I Piatti Pronti
Retailer: ABBI Holding
Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti
Product: Tasty Time Salade Schotel Oriëntals
Retailer: Aldi Netherlands
Manufacturer: Plukon Convenience B.V.
Product: Loc Marée Filets de Cabillaud – Fish & Chips
Retailer: Aldi France
Manufacturer: Cité Marine S.A.S.
Dairy Products
WINNER
Product: SPAR Select Vintage Irish Cheddar
Retailer: BWG Foods/SPAR Ireland
Manufacturer: Kerry/Horgans Delicatessen Supplies
FINALISTS
Product: Gut Bio Kefir de Vaca
Retailer: Aldi Spain
Manufacturer: Cantero de Letur
Product: Salling Princip Organic Dill and Lemon Cream Cheese
Retailer: Salling Group
Manufacturer: Løgismose Meyers A/S
Product: Engvang Organic Red Crystal Cheese
Retailer: Lidl Denmark
Manufacturer: Them Andelsmejeri
Free-From Foods
WINNER
Product: Pingo Doce Portuguese Dairy-Free Banana Ice Cream
Retailer: Pingo Doce
Manufacturer: Pingo Doce Distribuição Alimentar, SA
FINALISTS
Product: Pingo Doce Dairy-Free Chocolate Ice-Cream Sandwich
Retailer: Pingo Doce
Manufacturer: Pingo Doce Distribuição Alimentar, SA
Product: Hot Damn! Oat Drink Barista
Retailer: Gorillas
Manufacturer: Themakers.ai GmbH
Product: Lidl Deluxe Gluten-Free Bars
Retailer: Lidl
Manufacturer: Lidl Deutschland GmbH
Frozen Food
WINNER
Product: En Bid af Danmark (‘A Taste of Denmark’) Organic Vanilla Ice Cream
Retailer: Lidl Denmark
Manufacturer: Skarø Is
FINALISTS
Product: Stecco Gelato Panna e Pistacchio di Sicilia
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Eskigel S.r.l.
Product: Salling Øko Salted Caramel Brownie
Retailer: Salling Group
Manufacturer: Geia Food
Product: Cono Gelato Panna e Frutti Rossi
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Eskigel S.r.l.
Meal Accompaniments
WINNER
Product: Anadolu Lezzetleri Kastamonu Siyez Bulgur (Einkorn Wheat)
Retailer: Migros Ticaret
Manufacturer: Tokali Gida İnş.enerji̇ Madenci̇li̇k Orman Ürünl.san.
FINALISTS
Product: Salling Princip Linguine with Squid Ink
Retailer: Salling Group
Manufacturer: Pastificio Marella
Product: REWE Beste Wahl Tagliatelle
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: Hans Henglein & Sohn GmbH
Product: Änglamark Organic Grapes
Retailer: Coop Trading
Manufacturer: Moyca Grapes, Spain/GrapeHub, Holland
Meat and Seafood
WINNER
Product: I Ravioli di Granchio Reale e Caviale
Retailer: ABBI Holding
Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti
FINALISTS
Product: REMA 1000 Free-Range Pork Sausages with Gouda Cheese
Retailer: REMA 1000
Manufacturer: Delika Food Group A/S
Product: PorSi Select – Sardinhas sem Pele e sem Espinhas com Pimento/em Azeite/em Tomate
Retailer: Intermarché Portugal
Manufacturer: ITMP Alimentar, SA
Product: REWE Beste Wahl Isländischer Saibling
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: Skalavik GmbH
Non-Food (Household)
WINNER
Product: Änglamark Refill Window-Cleaning Spray
Retailer: Coop Trading
Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic
FINALISTS
Product: Big Jeff Sustainable Charcoal
Retailer: Action
Manufacturer: Action Service & Distributie B.V.
Product: Axfood Såklart Dish Wash and Kitchen Spray
Retailer: Axfood
Manufacturer: Nopa Nordic
Product: Romeo Holistic Premium Dog Food
Retailer: Aldi Belgium
Manufacturer: United Petfood Producers N.V.
Non-Food (Personal Care)
WINNER
Product: Etos Baby Pure & Organic Range
Retailer: Albert Heijn/Etos
Manufacturer: Allison
FINALISTS
Product: Duchesse Nature Washable Period Pad
Retailer: Müller
Manufacturer: Actifar SRL
Product: REMA 1000 Simple Living Natural Personal-Care Range
Retailer: REMA 1000
Manufacturer: Allison
Product: Lab System Kalahari-Melone Kopfhaut Stärkungs-Elixir
Retailer: Müller
Manufacturer: Heinrich Hagner GmbH & Co.
Sauces and Condiments
WINNER
Product: Aceite de Oliva Virgen Extra Arbequina
Retailer: Consum
Manufacturer: Aires de Jaén
FINALISTS
Product: Pesto Pistacchio
Retailer: Aldi Italy
Manufacturer: Campo d’Oro S.r.l.
Product: En Bid af Danmark (‘A Taste of Denmark’) Organic Apple Vinegar
Retailer: Lidl Denmark
Manufacturer: Fra Fejø
Product: Pesto Fresco con Aglio di Vessalico (Fresh Pesto with Vessalico Garlic)
Retailer: ABBI Holding
Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti
Snacking Products
WINNER
Product: Salling Princip Almonds with Rosemary
Retailer: Salling Group
Manufacturer: Quival S.A.
FINALISTS
Product: Deleitum Artisanal Chips
Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas/Euromadi
Manufacturer: Garijo Baigorri SL
Product: SPAR Speculoos Caramelised Biscuits
Retailer: SPAR International
Manufacturer: Pally Biscuits B.V.
Product: Bio Primo Bioland Tomato & Basil Kettle Chips/Crisps
Retailer: Müller
Manufacturer: Aroma Snacks GmbH
Tea, Coffee and Hot Drinks
WINNER
Product: Alteza Intense Organic Coffee Capsules
Retailer: Desarrollo de Marcas/Euromadi
Manufacturer: Coffee Productions S.L.
FINALISTS
Product: Salling Princip Primissáo Medium-Roasted Coffee Beans
Retailer: Salling Group
Manufacturer: Estate Coffee
Product: ABBI Capsule Caffè
Retailer: ABBI Holding
Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti
Product: Moreno Coffee Capsules Ristretto
Retailer: Aldi Netherlands
Manufacturer: Delica AG
Vegetarian and Vegan
WINNER
Product: REWE To Go Vegan Orzo Salatschale
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: Plukon Convenience Dronten B.V.
FINALISTS
Product: Food for Future Vegane Currywurst
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: Vevia 4 You GmbH & Co. KG
Product: Änglamark Vegan and Organic Ravioli
Retailer: Coop Trading
Manufacturer: Foodstho NV
Product: Verso Natura – Burger Vegetale agli Spinaci Biologico (Vegetable Burger with Organic Spinach)
Retailer: Conad
Manufacturer: Kioene S.p.A.
BEST OF THE BEST
Innovative Product Of The Year
WINNER
Product: Food for Future No Cow Bons
Retailer: REWE Group
Manufacturer: Stollwerck GmbH
These vegan chocolate bonbons – part of REWE’s Food for Future range – are made with coconut milk powder instead of traditional dairy ingredients. According to the retailer, these were an immediate success upon launch, with consumers appreciating both the vegan positioning and the quality of the product. The judges praised the “innovative” use of ingredients as delivering the same flavour and texture as regular chocolate, noting that this was a “positive” message to put out in the confectionery category.
Taste Excellence Award
WINNER
Product: Crema Spalmabile al Pistacchio
Retailer: Aldi Italy
Manufacturer: Antichi Sapori dell’Etna S.r.l.
Aldi Italy used PDO-certified pistachios from Sicily to develop this green pistachio cream, which it positions as a healthy and delicious alternative to other confectionery creams. The judges described this as an “indulgent” product, which boasted an “exceptional” and “delicious” taste, while praising its “innovative” sourcing credentials.
Packaging Excellence Award
WINNER
Product: I Piatti Pronti
Retailer: ABBI Holding
Manufacturer: La Rosa dei Gusti
The La Rosa dei Gusti range includes Lasagna al ragù, Farro e Mazzancolle, Vitello Tonnato, Cannelloni Ricotta e Spinaci, and Polpo con Patate – a selection of convenient meals based on the finest Italian gastronomy. All are prepared using high-pressure processing (HPP) technology, which maintains the flavour and quality of the original recipe, making the dishes easy to prepare and serve. The judges praised the “excellent” concept and “great” taste, noting that the use of HPP technology ensures that the flavours are retained. They described it as a “fantastic” product that “must look great in store”.
Sustainable Product of the Year
WINNER
Product: En Bid af Danmark (‘A Taste of Denmark’) Organic Apple Vinegar
Retailer: Lidl Denmark
Manufacturer: Fra Fejø
This organic apple vinegar from Lidl Denmark is produced using discarded apple cores from the retailer’s own production processes, helping to reduce food waste and promote a circular economy. It forms part of Lidl’s En Bid af Danmark range, which seeks to promote foods of 100% Danish origin. The judges praised Lidl’s efforts to adopt “waste valorisation” with this product, helping to “contribute to a circular economy” in the process. This “innovative” product also boasted a “very good” taste, they noted.
More information about the judging process can be found here. The entry process is NOW OPEN for next year’s edition of the European Private Label Awards – log on to privatelabelawards.com.
