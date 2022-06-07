Alimentation Couche-Tard To Deploy 'Smart Checkouts' To More Than 7,000 Stores

Convenience retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard has announced that it will roll out over 10,000 Mashgin touchless 'smart checkout' systems to more than 7,000 of its Circle K and Couche-Tard stores over the next three years.

The self-checkout system uses artificial intelligence to recognise items presented from virtually any angle and registers them instantly in a single transaction without the need to scan barcodes.

Customers simply deposit their items at the checkout system, which uses cameras to record everything in less than a second and pay as usual.

Popular With Shoppers

Commenting, Alex Miller, executive vice president operations in North America and global commercial optimisation for Couche-Tard said, "We've been hearing great feedback from our customers in the stores where "smart checkout" has been introduced, and it's easy to see why. Mashgin's platform is incredibly simple to use and highly intuitive for customers.

"Through this agreement, I am convinced that we will scale a great tool that makes it easy for our customers and team members, saving time and putting our customers and people first in our global operations."

The smart checkout technology has been tested since 2020 at approximately 500 Circle K stores in the United States and Sweden, as well as Couche-Tard’s retail innovation lab store located on the campus of McGill University in Montreal.

According to Mashgin, the technology is capable of advancing customer checkout times by up to 400%.

'Make Customers' Lives Easier'

Magnus Tägtström, vice president of global innovation at Couche-Tard added, "We are committed to investing in and scaling technology that sets a new standard for convenience with our customers and advances our mission to make our customers' lives a little easier every day.

"The smart checkout system powered by Mashgin's game-changing technology shortens lines, improves the customer experience and frees up our teams to focus on helping our customers. We look forward to introducing this new platform to stores across our network."

Mashgin's self-checkout solutions have processed over 36 million transactions to date and can be found in many convenience store chains, airports, Fortune 500 companies, sports stadiums and entertainment venues.

