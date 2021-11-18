An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar Launches Novum’s New Facility

An Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, has inaugurated Novum's new extended LEAP™ manufacturing facility in Clonshaugh, Dublin.

The extended facility of 100,000 square feet will enable the company to double its manufacturing capability in response to global demand for Novum's patented LEAP™ technology.

Varadkar commented, "This expanded manufacturing facility will create 50 new jobs, and I know the company has ambitious plans to grow even further. It’s wonderful to see an Irish company do so well.

"All companies must prepare their business for the future, which must be less reliant on fossil fuels. The technology Novum has developed will no doubt make them much more resilient and successful into the future. Congratulations to the team and the very best of luck with this expansion."

The Novum supermarket freezer solution is recognised as the most sustainable and energy efficient for the planet, and its LEAP™ technology is one of the most important technologies ever to come out of Ireland, which directly addresses the burning global challenges of climate change and spiralling energy costs.

The technology brings significant benefits to supermarkets globally that are committed to making their contribution to reversing climate change amid rising energy costs and adherence to environmental compliance guidelines.

Commenting at the launch, Jim Greene, CEO of Novum, said, "Today is a proud day in the 62-year history of Novum. I would like to commend the Novum team and thank our customers who have been loyal to Novum for decades, such as Picard Surgeles, Iceland Food, Northwest Canada and Dunnes Stores.

"We are delighted to be in a position to double production to meet the growing demand for our ground-breaking technology. We are seeing customers wanting to adopt a trusted technology that is easy and efficient to adopt, future-proofing their business when faced with spiralling energy costs and a much more environmentally-savvy customer of the future."

For many years, Novum has worked closely with Enterprise Ireland.

Speaking at the event, Tom Kelly, manager of the innovation and competitiveness division at Enterprise Ireland, said, "I am delighted to see an Irish company with the history and legacy of Novum continue to push the boundaries of innovation and design and compete and win in international markets.

"It is a tremendous example of an Irish business creating high-quality jobs in the important manufacturing sector."

