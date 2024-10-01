52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

Arneg and Incold To Exhibit at Chillventa 2024

By Editorial
Arneg and Incold To Exhibit at Chillventa 2024

Chillventa, the world’s leading exhibition for refrigeration technology, will this year include two stands from Arneg and Incold.

The event, which runs from 8 to 10 October in Nuremberg, will feature new products from the two companies.

"On our two stands you will have a chance to see many new solutions designed with a common objective in mind, to create stores capable of expressing the personality of your own brand and of offering the ultimate in performance and functionality," according to Arneg and Incold.

New Products

A a wide range of new products feature at the Arneg stand at Chillventa 2024.

Products on display over the two-day event include a versatile CO2 condensing unit capable of adapting to a wide variety of refrigeration needs and the innovative Arneg Cold Ring system, an advanced and sustainable solution that combines the use of R290 natural refrigerant with glycol cooling.

Other products on display include Globo, the sustainable, compact CO2 refrigeration system, plus the new Faro vertical refrigerated cabinet with built-in motor, an advanced system that offer high efficiency and a reduced environmental footprint.

Commercial Refrigeration

Also on display at the trade fair is Incold's isothermal doors with new heavy duty sliding systems for safer and more reliable extra-large openings. Features also include handle-free doors with magnetic opening systems and new, high-vis windows for maximum safety; cold rooms with new differential wall and floor thickness options, and panels and rapid doors offering unprecedented thermal performance.

This article is in association with Arneg and Incold.

 

