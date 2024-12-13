FRICON Steps Into A New Era Of Innovation And Connectivity

ESM chats to Rafael Leitão, Marketing Manager at FRICON, a global leader in commercial refrigeration, about its revamped website and facilitating

When FRICON, a global leader in commercial refrigeration launched its revamped website last August, the new digital experience was designed to put the customer at the centre of FRICON’s offerings, news and insights, including its sustainability and social responsibility reports.

Monitoring its performance since is Rafael Leitão, Marketing Manager at FRICON, who has found feedback from customers a positive experience.

Why did you decide to revamp the look of your site and what has been prioritised in terms of client information and offerings?

After releasing a new brand communication concept in 2023, it was now time to bring that vision to our own digital channel – the website.

FRICON's new website was designed with the customer at the centre of the digital experience. We sought to facilitate access to product information and improve usability to help customers make decisions and thus boost sales.

Is the site easier to navigate than before and have you included new areas of interest across its offerings?

Yes, navigation and responsiveness have been taken to another level. In seconds, from anywhere, at any time, the user can find the benefits of our solutions and make decisions via our product comparator, as well as finding information via the new optimised search bar.

In addition, our commitment to sustainability has been reinforced with the launch of a section dedicated to the new sustainability and social responsibility report. And this channel now has five languages available.

What feedback have you had since the launch in August?

The feedback has been extremely positive. All our stakeholders have emphasised the clarity of the information, the ease of finding it and the intuitive design.

We've received praise especially for the new product comparison functionality and the optimised navigation. The site is now more in line with our vision of simplifying access to solutions that improve the efficiency of our customers' businesses.

Tell me about the company?

FRICON is a world reference in commercial refrigeration, with almost five decades of innovation and production of refrigeration solutions for beverages, ice cream and food retail.

Our focus on optimising processes and products and adapting to market needs has allowed us to build lasting relationships and spread our solutions across 120 markets. We currently have two manufacturing plants in Portugal and a sales delegation in Spain.

What are the key areas within refrigeration and conservation that make FRICON stand out in the food and beverage sector?

FRICON stands out for its customization of cooling solutions, energy efficiency and transparency towards its customers. For decades we have tested and improved processes and products so that today they are among the best performing and most energy efficient solutions on the market.

Who are your clients and what kind of impact have your products and services had on these businesses?

Most of our customers are supermarket chains followed by global beverage and ice cream brands. While the reliability of our solutions ensures a constant, quality cold chain, their performance and energy efficiency levels guarantee better operational results for their businesses.

When it comes to design, we put the user at the centre of our development, to ensure practical use and drive sales.

For more information, visit here.

This article was written in partnership with FRICON.