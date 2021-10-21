Arneg Launches LONDON 4 and ARLES | ESM Magazine

Published on Oct 21 2021 1:01 PM in Technology tagged: Arneg / LONDON 4 / ARLES / serve-over counters

Arneg has introduced LONDON 4 and ARLES, the latest panoramic, high-impact serve-over counters, which offer the perfect combination of fragrance and visibility in contemporary form.

The new LONDON 4 and ARLES serve-over counter lines by Arneg make product presentation a spectacle to be savoured with the eyes.

Both lines, available in multiple models with customisable finishes and a wide range of accessories, are designed for maximum energy efficiency.

LONDON 4: Versatile Transparency

The new LONDON 4 line is designed to complete Arneg's offering of customisable serve-over counters for modern stores. This complete range of counters allows stores to benefit from maximum flexibility in furnishing.

Pleasantly light, LONDON 4 adapts easily to different needs thanks to an extensive choice of modules and layout solutions.

LONDON 4 is available as an NT or LT serve-over counter, hot case, tower, bread or fish counter, and as a semi-vertical solution in heights of 125cm or 150cm.

Available with curved, square or chamfered corners, LONDON 4 lets you customise the finish of counter fronts using materials such as wood, mineral, metal or fabric.

With LONDON 4, customers' attention is immediately focused on the product.

ARLES: Visibility And Elegance

Advertisement

ARLES is a 100% glass product that eliminates all barriers between customers and products, thanks to total transparency and no metal supports to obstruct the all-round view.

The ARLES line comes in various types and modules, including cold and hot serve-over counters, and semi-vertical and counter versions for self-service.

The ARLES line is suitable for a wide range of products, including delicatessen, pre-packed food, cold cuts and dairy, meat, cheese, pastry, pre-packed fish and bakery, and offers excellent ergonomics and operator comfort, thanks to rounded work surfaces that simplify operations.

Minimalist design based on flat, linear shapes is complemented by a wide range of accessories: dividers, step trays, scale holders, knife holders, paper holders and many others.