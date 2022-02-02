Carrefour Teams Up With Brut. To Form Social Commerce Company

Brut. and Carrefour have announced the creation of Brut Shop, a company that aims to become a leader in the French social commerce market.
Brut Shop is a website where users will be able to participate in live shopping and make online purchases during video events that are live-streamed on social networks.
Elodie Perthuisot, the Carrefour Group's executive director of e-commerce, data, and digital transformation said, "Brut. and Carrefour combine the best of social media and retail to create the first community of live shoppers in Europe.
"By pooling our retail and social media strengths, our aim is to create the most powerful social commerce platform on the French market. This new community shopping experience will generate growth and value for both our companies."
Brut Shop
Brut. will have a majority ownership in Brut Shop and will benefit from the expertise of Carrefour.
Brut. is one of Europe's leading impact digital media companies, with some 70 million users.
It accounts for 39% of the media market on social networks in France and reaches consumers between the ages of 18 and 34.
Carrefour is a forerunner when it comes to social commerce in France with nearly 50 live shopping events in 2021.
It has significantly bolstered its e-commerce activities and now receives more than 15 million unique monthly visitors to its sales websites in France.
Live Shopping Event
As a leading live shopping event organiser in Europe, Brut. has fostered a unique relationship with millennial customers based on values of shared openness and a desire to get informed and be entertained in a different way.
With Brut Shop, which is currently looking to welcome numerous partners, the Brut. community will be able to leverage a whole new live shopping experience with original formats enabling users to make informed choices.
Guillaume Lacroix, co-founder and CEO of Brut. commented, "We are delighted to launch Brut Shop in partnership with Carrefour, which is not only a leading retailer but also a responsible brand with a strong social and environmental commitment. Our aim is to align everything that we develop with the values of openness and social and environmental responsibility which underscore Brut.’s identity."
"As Europe's number one digital media platform for young people and the leader when it comes to live events, Brut. wants Brut Shop to be the leading website for social commerce or 'live shopping' – something which is fast-growing in other countries throughout the world. Brut Shop is an open service designed to welcome an extremely diverse selection of brands, all brought together around one unique Brut-themed experience," he added.
Live Shopping
In France, 60% of Carrefour customers say they are interested in live shopping.
Moreover, fast-moving consumer goods brands indicate that they are increasingly interested in these sessions as it represents a new way to recruit young customers, speed up e-commerce conversion, and improve differentiation and customer engagement with their products.
The social commerce market is one of the most powerful growth levers driving e-commerce in the world, the retailer noted.
By combining consumer habits on social media and users' desire to interact with brands, live shopping is enjoying major growth – buoyed by the widespread use of these purchasing solutions by millennials and Gen Z.
Social Commerce Market
According to Accenture, the social commerce market is worth an estimated US$492 billion and is set to triple between now and 2025 (to reach US$1.2 trillion).
Live shopping is already widespread in China, where 65% of consumers have already used – as of 2020 – to order at least one product.
In the US, the live shopping platform is growing in popularity, with dozens of live shopping events staged every day, and the major social networks adding features and functions so that consumers can make their purchases in just one click directly from their websites.
© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Technology news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.