Carrefour Teams Up With Brut. To Form Social Commerce Company

Brut. and Carrefour have announced the creation of Brut Shop, a company that aims to become a leader in the French social commerce market.

Brut Shop is a website where users will be able to participate in live shopping and make online purchases during video events that are live-streamed on social networks.

Elodie Perthuisot, the Carrefour Group's executive director of e-commerce, data, and digital transformation said, "Brut. and Carrefour combine the best of social media and retail to create the first community of live shoppers in Europe.

"By pooling our retail and social media strengths, our aim is to create the most powerful social commerce platform on the French market. This new community shopping experience will generate growth and value for both our companies."

Brut. will have a majority ownership in Brut Shop and will benefit from the expertise of Carrefour.

Brut. is one of Europe's leading impact digital media companies, with some 70 million users.

It accounts for 39% of the media market on social networks in France and reaches consumers between the ages of 18 and 34.

Carrefour is a forerunner when it comes to social commerce in France with nearly 50 live shopping events in 2021.

It has significantly bolstered its e-commerce activities and now receives more than 15 million unique monthly visitors to its sales websites in France.

