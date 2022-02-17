Caterer Compass Group Opens Ireland's First Checkout-Free Store

Compass Group Ireland has unveiled Ireland's first checkout-free retail outlet, alongside technology provider AiFI, at the headquarters of Flutter Entertainment in Dublin.

The catering group teamed up with AiFi, which has also worked alongside Aldi, Carrefour, Zabka and Morrisons on contactless and autonomous store concepts, to open the new store, which is named Market x Flutter.

The store stocks a range of hot and cold meals to go, as well as drinks and confectionery. It has been described as a 'truly friction-free shopping experience', with customers required to 'check in' on entry, following which they can select the food and items they want, and leave without having to check out.

Frictionless Store Technology

“We’re incredibly excited by this new frictionless store technology, and are proud that our Irish operation is leading the way," commented Deirdre O’Neill, managing director at Compass Group Ireland.

"We constantly look at how to offer the most convenient service to customers and tailor food solutions to their needs. Now, customers just pop into the store and pick up what they need, whenever they need it – it’s a great flexible solution for busy workers.”

The store, which is open from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, will be open to both the general public as well as Flutter employees.

Flutter Entertainment is a global sports betting, gaming and entertainment provider and employs around 1,700 people at its Dublin headquarters.

Expand To More Sites

Steve Gu, the chief executive and founder of AiFi, said that the business is looking forward to rolling out its new foodservice experience, together with Compass, to more client sites.

“AiFi is proud to partner with Compass Group to deploy our AI-powered frictionless shopping solution," he said.

"Here in Ireland, Flutter employees can now enjoy the highest level of convenience and the very best locally sourced and prepared food from Compass Group.”

Pictured at the launch of the store are Ciara Murray, sales and retention director, Compass Group Ireland, Simon Hill, head of digital strategy and product, Compass Group UK, Minister for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan and TV celebrity Greg O'Shea at Flutter Headquarters Ireland.

