Circle K Customers In Denmark Can Now Pay For Fuel With Their Number Plate

Shoppers using Circle K's 'Easy Fuel' app in Denmark now have the option to pay for their fuel using the number plate of their vehicle.

Via the fuel retailer's app, shoppers can link their number plate to a payment card. Once they arrive at a forecourt outlet, the system reads the number plate of the car and unlocks the fuel stand at which they park.

Payment can be carried out automatically, or via customer approval in the app.

A Simple Process

"We try to make it as easy as possible to be a customer at Circle K," commented Sisse Follmann, responsible for the rollout of Easy Fuel in Denmark. "With Easy Fuel it has become a little easier.

"Customers just need to register in the app, then in the future, all they need to do is get of the car and immediately start refuelling. You do not need a card or cash."

The introduction of the technology follows on from the launch of Easy Fuel in Sweden last year.

Nationwide Rollout

As of this week, some 120 of 225 Circle K stations across Denmark are using the Easy Fuel platform, while by the end of January, all stations across the country are expected to be offering the service.

“We are proud that in future our customers can pay via the car's number plate when refuelling at Circle K," Follmann added.

"Everything can be done 100% automatically, as long as the app is installed and the phone is in the car or a customer's pocket. It makes life a little easier for our customers - and Circle K is the first in the world to offer this solution."

In its financial year ended 30 April 2021, Circle K reported a turnover of DKK 9.3 billion (€1.25 billion), a performance that was stronger than expected given the COVID-19 pandemic. It also recently extended its rollout of 'lightning chargers' – ultra-fast charging facilities for electric vehicles – to more sites.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones For more Technology news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.