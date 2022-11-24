Continente Launches Rapid Home Delivery Service

Portuguese retailer Continente has launched its own fast home delivery service in a move which says is a first among food retailers in the country.

Through the Quico app, customers can order and receive Continente groceries in less than 30 minutes and it plans to roll out take-away meals from the banner's supermarkets in the near future.

The service, which aims to enhance convenience and save consumers' time, is initially available in central area of Porto and should arrive in Lisbon in early 2023.

Quico Continente

Available for iOS and Android, the Quico Continente app can be accessed using the same login as the Continente online account. Customers will also be able to avail the advantages of the Continente loyalty card on the app by retrieving coupons and discounts.

The first delivery is free of charge, the retailer noted.

Guilherme Cardoso, head of e-commerce business development at MC, stated, "At Continente, we are always looking for ways to increase the convenience we offer our customers, having been investing heavily in services that stand out for their innovation and quality, with the aim of satisfying (and anticipating) their needs.

"With Quico, they can enjoy a fast delivery experience of grocery products and ready meals from our supermarkets, in a single purchase."

In 2001, Continente commenced online sales in Portugal. Last year, it opened a shop without queues, checkouts or product registration, the Continente Labs.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.