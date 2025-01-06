Coop Alleanza 3.0 Targets Young Consumers, Upgrades Operations

Italy’s largest consumer cooperative, Coop Alleanza 3.0, is seeking to engage younger consumers through a new TikTok channel.

Recognising TikTok’s growing popularity, especially among younger demographics, and its move towards direct sales, Coop Alleanza 3.0 is planning to use the platform to share its brand values through entertaining, authentic content.

On the platform, the retailer tells its story through short, engaging videos with a humorous twist, highlighting themes such as sustainability, affordability, and community connections, and showcasing the stories of members, customers and employees.

Electronic Shelf Labels

In parallel, Coop Alleanza 3.0 is implementing electronic shelf labels in its stores, through a partnership with VusionGroup, in a move that will enable the retailer to streamline operations while allowing for dynamic pricing and reduced paper waste.

Some stores will also pilot advanced technology, like computer vision and AI, for real-time shelf monitoring.

The new solutions have already been rolled out in 40 stores, and the project should be completed across the entire network of 350 stores by the end of 2025.

New President

Elsewhere, Domenico Livio Trombone has taken over as the new president of Coop Alleanza 3.0, succeeding Mario Cifiello, who will remain on the retailer’s board. Trombone previously held leadership positions at a number of Italian companies, including Eni, Pirelli and Italgas.

Finally, Coop Alleanza 3.0 has been named a ‘Sustainability Leader’ for the fourth year in a row by Il Sole 24 Ore and Statista, making it the only large-scale retailer on the list.

This recognition is based on a comprehensive study evaluating nearly 1,900 Italian companies across 40+ sustainability indicators. It comes shortly after Coop Alleanza 3.0 released its sustainability plan, which details its ESG transition strategy.

Key objectives in the plan include an 87% increase in solar energy production, transitioning to 100% green energy, converting its entire vehicle fleet to hybrid or electric, and switching from paper receipts to digital ones.