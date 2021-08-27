Coop.dk MAD And Osuma.dk Announce Merger

Published on Aug 27 2021 12:05 PM in Technology tagged: E-Commerce / Denmark / Coop Denmark / Online Grocery / Grocery delivery / Coop.dk MAD / Osuma.dk

Coop Denmark has announced that online grocery delivery companies Coop.dk MAD and Osuma.dk have merged under the Coop.dk MAD banner.

Osuma is one of the first companies in the country to offer grocery deliveries to customers' doorsteps, and is owned by Brugsforeningen Tryg, which also owns Kvickly Ry.

Product Range

At Coop.dk, customers will be able to choose from more than 7,500 items, which includes close to 2,000 organic products and a large selection of classic and popular Irma items.

Deliveries will be made throughout the country and with more flexibility and delivery options compared to its competitors, the retailer added.

The acquisition means that all Osuma customers will shop on Coop.dk in the future and Osuma.dk will close on 1 October 2021.

The merger with Osuma is part of the retailer's ambitious strategy, which will see 'massive investments' in online grocery shopping this year and in the coming years.

Online Grocery

Commenting on the merger, Morten Viktor, director of digital and online at Coop, said, "The purpose is to ensure even better delivery throughout the country, both to individuals, companies and institutions. With the merger, customers will experience larger selections, lower prices, and better service with more flexible delivery throughout Denmark."

"We have been pioneers in this area in the Danish grocery trade. But we have reached a point where we can better serve our customers together with Coop.dk," said Osuma board chairman, Carsten Bank-Mikkelsen.

Over the past year and a half, Coop.dk has doubled the number of customers and revenue.

In the first half of 2021, sales have been approximately 70% higher than in the corresponding months last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic created a large increase in sales.

From the turn of the year, the retailer will begin to add its own drivers and cars. The move follows an a fair transport agreement between Coop Denmark and 3F earlier this year to ensure orderly conditions for the employees.

