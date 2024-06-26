52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

dm-drogerie markt Rolls Out Express Delivery Service In Bonn

By Dayeeta Das
German retailer dm-drogerie markt has rolled out an express delivery service in Bonn, extending the service to eight cities in the country.

The company relies on cargo bikes and e-vehicles to deliver orders, it added.

The service will allow shoppers to order all products available in the dm store at Friedensplatz via the dm online shop or the dm app.

For orders placed before 18.00, customers will have the option to choose between same-day delivery or on the following working day.

Orders placed after 18.00, or on Sundays and public holidays, are delivered on the following working day, based on the customer’s choice.

Sebastian Bayer, managing director for marketing and procurement at dm, stated, “The success of our express delivery in seven major German cities so far shows that we are meeting our customers’ need to shop conveniently, and sometimes at short notice, from home. Now we want to provide the people in Bonn with our best-possible service.”

Express Delivery Service

Customers whose billing address is in the delivery area can avail of the service with a dm customer account.

To use the service as a guest, customers are required to select the dm store at Friedensplatz online or in the dm app and save it as a favourite.

For the delivery to be completed successfully, the billing address must be in the delivery area.

The express delivery service is available as a fast delivery option in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt am Main, Karlsruhe, Cologne, Munich and Stuttgart.

Last year, the German retailer rolled out an AI-based chatbot, dmGPT (dm Generative Pre-trained Transformer), for employees at dialogicum, its headquarters in Karlsruhe.

